A La Plata man who was serving time for multiple counts of attempted sex offenses and possession of child pornography recently pleaded guilty to another child pornography charge.
Christopher Lee Dubry, 25, made the guilty plea on March 9 as part of an agreement that calls for him to receive a 10-year sentence.
Dubry was found guilty on the original charges in November 2018 and was granted work release from the Charles County Jail in December 2019, according to justice.gov.
Dubry was allowed to be out from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to work an overnight shift in Landover. However, the U.S. Attorney's Office states that Dubry admitted to accessing child pornography on his cell phone from April to Sept. 12, 2019. His phone was seized by law enforcement on Feb. 27, 2020, which revealed 250 images and three videos.
U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel scheduled sentencing for June 8 at 2 p.m.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.