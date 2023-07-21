Keishon Javontae Thompson

Thompson

 Charles County Sheriff’s Office photo

A La Plata man was sentenced to life in prison for the Dec. 6, 2020, murder of J’Shaun Wallace.

Keishon Javontae Thompson, 21, of La Plata was given the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West on July 20.


  

