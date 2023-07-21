A La Plata man was sentenced to life in prison for the Dec. 6, 2020, murder of J’Shaun Wallace.
Keishon Javontae Thompson, 21, of La Plata was given the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West on July 20.
“The extreme level of senselessness and violence is rare,” West said during sentencing, according to a release from the Office of Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D).
Johnson received a life sentence for felony first-degree murder, 13 years for misdemeanor use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and two one-year-and-a-day sentences for misdemeanor counts of possession of a regulated firearm being under 21 and loaded handgun on person.
The three misdemeanor charges run consecutively to the life sentence for first-degree murder.
On Dec. 6, 2020, officers responded to the 2900 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located J’ Shaun Wallace, 19, of Waldorf dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Investigators reviewed Wallace’s cellphone and found text messages between Thompson and Wallace indicating that the pair had arranged to meet for a shoe deal.
Surveillance video of the incident showed Thompson lure Wallace to the back of a building where the deal took place. Thompson is then seen on video producing a handgun from his waistband and firing one shot that struck Wallace in the chest.
Wallace’s friend heard the gunshot, found him on the ground and called 911, while Thompson fled the scene prior to police arriving.
When arrested for the killing, Thompson made admissions of guilt to detectives investigating the incident, according to police.
“At the end of the day, what we have is the most senseless murder I’ve ever seen and someone who has taken no accountability,” John Stackhouse, assistant state’s attorney, said during sentencing.