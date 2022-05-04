On April 28, dozens of residents gathered on the La Plata Town Hall concert lawn for a performance by the U.S. Navy Commodores jazz band as part of a ceremony marking 20 years since a devastating twister leveled downtown La Plata.
Even two decades on, many still remembered where they were and what they were doing on that day.
“We were actually going out to Nanjemoy to visit our friends, saw the dark sky and didn’t pay too much attention to it,” Jim Goldsmith, Ward 1 town council member, said of the day.
Goldsmith and his wife, Rose, didn’t find out about the tornado until they reached their friend’s home.
Their house on Washington Avenue had no damage, but Jim Goldsmith recalled seeing the roof of a bank that sat on Route 301 had been ripped off and deposited a quarter of a mile away on Washington Avenue.
The twister did hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and took the lives of William G. Erickson and Donald Hammonds, 54, both of La Plata, and Phyllis J. Taylor, 72 of Waldorf.
The tornado was blamed for two other deaths after it passed through La Plata and moved into Calvert County — Margaret Alvey, 78, and George Alvey, 68, both of Prince Frederick.
Over 100 more were injured and property damages exceeded $100 million.
None of that destruction was present in a revitalized La Plata as residents gathered last week to mark the anniversary and hear from town leaders that led the cleanup in the days and weeks after the storm.
“Everybody who was here at that particular time has a story,” former La Plata mayor Roy Hale said.
“What’s important is to look back on what we had before, where we are and where we’re going in the future,” Hale added.
The April 28 remembrance became an event to mark the resilience of the town that grew ever stronger in the wake of the tornado's wrath.
Doug Miller, former town manager, praised town staff for their efforts in rebuilding.
Miller especially thanked the La Plata Police Department, which mustered within half an hour after the storm passed through to begin operations, as well as public works staff that went from street to street turning water valves to preserve the town's water supply.
Miller added that at least 45 municipalities pitched in to help clear the damage including Baltimore city, which needed a police escort to bring its resources to La Plata.
Even small towns like Oxford, a tiny hamlet in Talbot County with a population of just over 500 people, pitched in what they could to help support La Plata's recovery.
After the storm, a vision plan laid out to revitalize the town became the blueprint for its rebirth, and advanced tornado warning systems were installed to warn residents if another tornado is forecasted to hit the town.
A plaque was also dedicated at a sculpture created by Lew Martin to commemorate the storm led by Matt Trollinger, Ward 2 councilman.
Before the ceremony came to an end and the band began to play, current La Plata Mayor Jeannine James praised the spirit of the town for coming back after disaster.
“I want to promote La Plata for the resilience and the perseverance, and it's all because of you all because together, we are stronger,” James said.