Once they got to the root of the problem, the DeLauders decided to continue their home-based farm.
Allen “Woody” and Janine DeLauder, who have owned and operated a small farm out of their backyard in the 1100 block of East Patuxent Drive in La Plata for four years, recently were issued a cease-and-desist letter by the town.
The March 12 letter — which the DeLauders posted on their Rootbound Farms Facebook page on March 15 — threatened legal action against them if they didn’t correct two code violations, Woody said Wednesday.
“While the Town of La Plata supports entrepreneurialism and sustainable farming, the town’s zoning code does not allow for direct commercial selling to occur out of residential homes located in residential zoned districts, unless a special exception is granted by the board of appeals,” town officials said Wednesday in an emailed statement to Southern Maryland News.
“The town has a legal obligation to officially notify individuals in writing that they are violating codes,” the statement said. “It recently issued a code violation letter to the [DeLauders] after the town received numerous complaints about potential violations to the code, and after confirming the violation was occurring.”
When they found out what the violations were, the couple agreed to comply, Woody said. The main violation involved them selling produce from their home on Saturdays. The second violation was due to them not procuring a chicken permit, which Woody said they have now done. He explained that the town allows up to six chickens but requires one to fill out a form for a free permit.
“The town has been nothing but nice, except no one talked to us before” sending the letter, he said.
“I’m just extremely overwhelmed,” Janine said. “At first, I was really upset, but now I’m excited.”
“It’s cool to see all the support we got from the community,” Woody said.
In their March 15 Facebook post, the DeLauders said they planned to sell the house. That post — “Thank you! Say goodbye to Rootbound Farms” — had 535 reactions and 349 comments by noon on Wednesday.
Janine said former Mayor Roy Hale stopped by their home on Monday and said that trellises they had recently set up in their front yard were against the covenants of the Clark’s Run community.
Hale could not be reached for comment for this story.
Jeanine Harrington, the town’s director of planning, confirmed the code violation process is generally complaint driven, and said on Wednesday that the town did receive a complaint, although she would not name the person, stating that she personally did not receive the complaint.
Harrington also said she emailed the chicken permit application to the DeLauders, but hadn’t received it back yet as of midday Wednesday.
Woody said they removed the trellises from the front yard to be neighborly, but noted that those covenants “are not enforceable because we don’t have a [homeowners’ association]. It’s a civic association,” he said.
Woody added that the town code requires that any “fencing” be 4-feet tall or less. The trellises, he said, are exactly 4 feet but part of them was buried in the ground, so there was no violation.
Woody teaches at Mount Hope Nanjemoy Elementary School, while Janine previously was a special education teacher at Mary B. Neal Elementary in Waldorf. Now Janine tutors, watches their 3-year-old son, Arlo, and helps with the farm.
What started as a “hobby farm” four years ago has grown. They sell a variety of produce, including lettuce, spinach and cherry tomatoes, as well as coconut oil soaps. They plan to sell kimchi soon.
The couple moved into their home nine years ago. At that time, the ground was “like hard-pan sand,” Woody said.
“We’re big on using space wisely,” Woody said. “We grow ‘up’ with trellises. We don’t till the land.”
They sell their products online at rootboundfarms.com and at the La Plata Farmers Market, which will start back up April 3. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through the last Saturday of November.
