A new hospital zone was the highlight of three projects reviewed by the La Plata Planning Commission during a meeting on Tuesday.
The recommendation, which passed unanimously, would create a "hospital zone" encompassing the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and allowing for the hospital's expansion, in accordance with the town's 2020 comprehensive plan.
The amendment would create a zone that encompasses the current campus, which is bordered on Garret Avenue to the east, Wicomico Street on its southern edge, Oak Avenue to the West, and Charles Street to the north. The zone would expand that space to Somerset Street on the east, absorbing an area where the current Charles County Public Library sits, along as a dental office.
The hospital zone would also expand north slightly, affecting several properties on the opposite side of Charles Street.
According to the staff report included in the memo provided to the board, town staff and hospital administration have been in talks about rezoning the property to ease future development for the hospital.
Several revisions were suggested to the plan, including negating fast-food restaurants as a permitted use.
The report cited that using space in the zone for fast food was not appropriate to include within the hospital campus zone.
Other recommendations included a revision to include interior landscaping and considerations for signage to not block sight visibility.
The plan now moves to the town council for final approval.
New crepes place gets the go-ahead
The board also passed unanimously a plan to rezone for the property on 5695 Washington Ave. from commercial highway to restaurant use.
The current single-family dwelling on the property would be converted into Devane’s Café and Crepes, according to the request made by William Devane.
According to the proposal, a parking lot would be created using part of the existing driveway, while the other entrance would be closed off to provide one point of entry.
Exterior renovations would include a new roof and siding, a dumpster screen and a concrete pad added to the northwest side of the building.
A point of conversation was the question of adequate lighting on the proposed parking lot. Currently, two light fixtures cover the immediate area around the property, and some external lighting exists.
James Erdman, representing Ben Dyer Associates Inc., said that there was not a plan for parking lot lighting at the moment, but added that they may return to the council for approval if it is found that more lighting is needed.
Storage facility to be rezoned
The commission also heard from Charles County government staff on a proposal to rezone the property on 14 West Hawthorne Drive from residential to commercial use. A storage facility sits on the property surrounded by commercial properties on three sides, except for residential zoning to the west.
Deborah Hall, deputy county administrator, said that the county was interested in turning over the property to commercial use, as it would take “millions and millions” of dollars to bring the building up to standard for proper use.
The proposal passed unanimously and moved to the town council for final approval.