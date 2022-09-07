Builders of the third phase of construction for the Villages of Steeplechase neighborhood must consider a second access point for residents in the development.
The requirement was made as part of a unanimous decision to approve a revised master site development plan for phase three of the development in La Plata.
“From a planning commission standpoint, strictly based on the town goals and everything involved, I think it meets all the qualifications,” Gregory Sampson, La Plata planning commission member, said.
The town's planning commission approved a 189-unit expansion for the development near Crain Highway at the intersection of Catalpa Drive constructed by Steeplechase Development LLC.
Tuesday’s vote came one month after residents voiced criticisms of the project during an hour of public comment on Aug. 3.
The original plan calling for 193-unit expansion would have added 36 single family dwellings, 33 two-story town homes, 58 three-story townhomes and 66 duplex units to complete the 585-unit neighborhood.
However, residents gave intense criticism to that plan due to a lack of green space and only one entrance for residents in the neighborhood.
“We don’t have yards of our own and rely on the green spaces as a place to interact with our neighbors,” Erica Blass, a La Plata resident, said during the Aug. 3 meeting.
“There is currently only one entrance into the development. If it becomes blocked for any reason, this creates a real safety concern as emergency medical services, fire and police will have no way to reach an emergency in the development,” George Lyon of La Plata said.
The lack of access was a primary concern to John Mudd, planning commission member, who made the motion to approve the plan with the provision to require a secondary access point.
The revised plan approved on Tuesday reduced the amount of units from 193 to 189 with 32 two-story townhomes, 77 three-story townhomes and 44 duplex units.
The original 36 single-family home units remain unchanged from the original document.
When completed, Steeplechase will now have a total of 581 homes.
According to the staff report, additional changes to the neighborhood layout would be noted when the preliminary plat appears before planning commissioners at a later date.
Final plat approvals given
The La Plata planning commissioners also gave approval to several plats up for final approval, including the Mallards Pond development.
The three-acre development north of the intersection of Scroggin’s Street and Lodge Street is planned to host 24 townhomes with two access points from Lodge Street and Chesapeake Street.
The area is surrounded by residential areas on the south and western sides with a commercial district to east and a business park to the north.