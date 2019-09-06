La Plata planning commission mulls environmental protections in code update

The La Plata Planning Commission is reviewing a proposal for changes to the town code that would provide additional protections for the town’s environmental resources and incorporate recent changes to state regulations.
Town planning director Jeanine Harrington introduced the changes, which would expand the code’s existing chapter on floodplain management to incorporate protection standards for other sensitive areas such as streams, wetlands and endangered species habitats, during the planning commission’s Tuesday evening meeting.
The code’s current chapter on floodplain management, which was adopted in 2013, focused specifically on ensuring compliance with federal regulations for special flood hazard areas in the town. The proposed revisions include individual detailed sections on stream resource protection standards, wetlands, slopes and soils, and forest conservation as well as the existing floodplain regulations.
Harrington explained that the floodplain regulations had already been comprehensively revised and are in compliance with the state’s latest regulations.
Planning staff moved the code’s existing forest conservation regulations from the section dealing with subdivisions and land development to the new chapter and updated their content to reflect the latest state regulations, though additional research will need to be done to ensure they reflect the latest updates to the state’s forest conservation code passed earlier this year.
“It became very apparent to me that we have no real regulations on stream [and] stream buffers,” Harrington told the planning commissioners. “Most of the jurisdictions and counties around us have regulations in place ... to make sure that they are protecting their water quality, their stream buffers [and] their wetland buffers. I thought it was time for us to do so as well.”
The Maryland Forest Conservation Act comes into play when developers seek a permit for a subdivision, grading or sediment control for an area of at least an acre. In most cases, the developer must submit documentation identifying the existing forest cover, the environmental features within the proposed development, a map and a description of the environmental impact.
Loss of forest cover was one of the major concerns cited by opponents of two solar power farms that had been proposed west of La Plata. Last week, the Maryland Department of the Environment denied permits for both projects.
Planning commission member Michael Gahan III offered a number of suggestions for changes to the wording, including to the requirement that the maximum value of storage sheds and garages be limited to $1,500.
“I don’t know why there would be a value there,” Gahan said. “The longer we go, the value becomes less and less reasonable and [more] restrictive.”
Harrington said that her understanding was that the number had originally been “just picked out of the air,” and that staff would review it.
Planning commission members will review the draft resource protection chapter, which runs 65 pages and is available for download from the town’s CivicWeb page, during its next two public meetings. An additional meeting could be scheduled if more time is needed.
Harrington also introduced a number of minor refinements to the wording of the town zoning code, which went into effect just over a year ago, based on comments offered by town officials, planning commission members, and others.
One of the proposed amendments affects how ground-level mechanical equipment is screened from public view. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative had argued that the regulation was too broad because it required the equipment to be hidden from view from any adjacent property. The new zoning code would limit that to any residentially zoned property.
SMECO also requested changes that safeguard public utility easements from encroachment. The updated zoning code includes a new section that expressly addresses utility easements, and Harrington suggested that the guidance also be spelled out in the sections on subdivisions and stormwater management regulations for good measure.
At the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, Gahan was elected chair of the planning commission and Evalyne Bryant Ward was elected as vice-chair. Harrington also introduced Laura Lyon, a new planner who recently joined the town’s staff.
