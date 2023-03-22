The La Plata Police Department is set to join a regional task force with the goal of stemming the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl into Charles County.
The La Plata Town Council unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement that would make the La Plata Police Department the newest member of the Metropolitan Area Drug Task Force.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of drugs that are coming through Charles County, and with the task force we can narrow down where they are and hopefully get rid of the distributors and make our community even more safe,” Mayor Jeannine James told Southern Maryland News.
La Plata Police Department Chief Carl Schinner presented the memorandum to the town council during its March 21 meeting. Schinner said that joining the task force would bring great benefits to the department.
“Not only would the county and agency benefit, but the officer assigned to it is going to gather a whole vast knowledge of not only drug investigation but basic investigative experience, and he’s gong to carry that through his entire career here from La Plata,” Schinner told council members.
According to a copy of the memorandum obtained by Southern Maryland News, the La Plata Police Department was approached to join the task force by University of Maryland Police Department Chief David Mitchell.
Mitchell also serves as the chairman of the Metropolitan Area Drug Task Force.
The La Plata Police Department will place one member on the force, joining officers from Maryland State Police, Greenbelt Police Department, Montgomery County Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Department and the University of Maryland Police Department in drug interdiction investigations.
The department plans to rotate officers on the task force on a periodic basis.
The La Plata Police Department is replacing the Greenbelt Police Department, which decided to withdraw from the task force.
Schinner said the focus of the task force will be on supply interruption with a focus on stemming the flow of opioids including fentanyl.
“When you think of opioids, a lot of times you think of heroin back in the day. Well, we’re not seeing a whole lot of heroin but we’re seeing a lot of fentanyl and a little bit of carfentanil,” Schinner told Southern Maryland News.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
Carfentanil can be lethal at doses as low as 2 milligrams depending on how it’s taken, according to an officer safety alert put out by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Schinner said interrupting the flow of fentanyl and carfentanil will help save lives.
With the memorandum of understanding, the La Plata Police Department is now on two drug task forces, including a similar task force with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.