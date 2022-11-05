The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left five people dead in La Plata on Friday afternoon.
According to a release from the agency, officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found five people, all adults, dead at the scene.
Names and ages have not been released while the sheriff’s office works to identify the relationships between the deceased and notify next of kin.
The sheriff’s office said in their statement that the incident appears to be isolated to the residence and more details will be released as they become available.
The incident is under investigation.
