The volunteers at the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department recently received national recognition for a fire safety video that they hope will help save lives in Charles County and beyond.
It’s a simple but often-overlooked piece of life-saving advice: Before going to bed at night, make sure all bedroom doors are closed. That tip is at the center of the video the department submitted to the “Close B4 U Doze” video contest held by Underwriters Laboratories Fire Safety Research Institute, in which they were up against other fire departments from across the country.
The LPVFD video, “Flash Max Slams the Door on Home Fires,” features a character created by one of their very own volunteers. Michael Furman said he’s volunteered as a La Plata firefighter since 1986, and came up with the idea for the Flash Max character in 2015 after seeing his young children come home with fire safety literature he felt wasn’t presented in a way memorable enough for a lasting impression. Thus, Flash Max, a fire safety superhero, was born.
“The fire department always had a big impression on me when the firefighters would come out to my school,” Furman said. “I come from a line of police and firefighters, and I’ve always taken an interest, but particularly fire safety left a big impression on me. ... Someone needed to come up with something better.”
The video isn’t Flash Max’s first foray into the public eye, either. Originally, Furman said, he’d intended to just release occasional fire safety videos. Instead, in December 2016, he said, children’s book “Flash Max: Fire Safety Superhero” hit the shelves after conversations with other creative-minded firefighting friends. As he wrote the book, Furman said, he had the idea to “bring Flash Max to life” as a speaking character. From there, he got a costume and things took off.
“The kids just went crazy,” he said of his first few forays in character. “So I started doing my fire safety presentations in costume ... and made a whole show out of it. Long story short, it just took off like rocket fuel.”
Lynn Gilroy, the department’s treasurer, said Furman had the idea to participate in the video contest. Furman is “an advocate” for fire safety, he said, and “a super guy who does a heck of a bang-up job.”
Furman approached them about the competition in the spring, Gilroy said, and with the help of local videographer Joey Creel they were able to write, produce and submit a video. From there, Gilroy said, “the social media bandwagon was fired up” as they urged their social media following and community members to show their support for the video.
And it worked. Earlier this month, they learned that out of eight finalists, the La Plata department had finished tied for third place with an Omaha, Neb., station. For their win, they received a $10,000 check, which was presented to the department during a Sunday ceremony. Gilroy said they were the only department in Maryland to submit, and one of just three strictly volunteer entrants to the competition.
The video, Gilroy said, “was a family affair” for the station as it was shot and produced. Furman’s wife and daughter starred in the video, which was shot at their home using a smoke machine for effect.
While the national recognition is nice, Gilroy said, the video is just another example of the work they do every day to help keep La Plata and surrounding communities safe. He’s seen firsthand the difference a closed door can make when it comes to preventing smoke inhalation and death in a fire, Gilroy said, and sharing that message is critically important.
“The message for us was to the community,” Gilroy said. “It’s to save lives. That’s our mission. That, and educate the public. Whatever means we can use to do that, we’ll do it. And now in the video we have this tool in our toolbox to use for some time to come.”
“Kids have such short attention spans,” Furman said of the video’s message and its importance. “There’s so much more [to fire safety] that people don’t know, and they’re unaware of the facts of how fire spreads in homes. Unfortunately, a lot of the time it’s children who are victims. Kids want to hide.”
To watch the fire department’s submission, visit youtu.be/1a3nUtC_qcI.
