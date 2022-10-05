A deal to create a water sharing agreement between the town of La Plata and Charles County government hinges on how water purchases by the town would be made.
Jason Groth, deputy director of Charles planning and growth management, updated the county commissioners on the efforts to come to a water sharing agreement between the county and the town.
“The discussion between the two bodies is ongoing and I remain hopeful,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
According to Groth, conversations with town staff have been ongoing since March 2021, but recently a hangup in conversations has presented itself over La Plata’s request for a cap on water costs with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.
The town stated they wanted a cap on the proportion of water they purchase from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission or have the county give up a portion of groundwater allocation to La Plata.
The cap would limit the amount of water the town would be billed for purchasing, which could lead to a situation where county residents could be subsidizing La Plata rate payers.
The county proposal is to sell and deliver water from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission to the town at the same rate the county receives.
La Plata Mayor Jeannine James was confident that a deal could be struck between the town and the county.
“We continue to work diligently with the county to find the most economical and fair method of getting water to all Charles County residents,” James told Southern Maryland News.
Conversations between both county and town officials are ongoing, but details of when a deal could be finalized where not disclosed during Tuesday’s commissioners' meeting.
The conversation on how the water would be sold to the town is the lone sticking point in a deal that has been worked on for a year and a half, according to those familiar with the negotiations.
Other portions of the deal have been agreed upon, including a split of costs for several water main extensions and a split of construction costs for water projects 50/50 or according to the proportional benefit of the project.
Water use is a big talking point as the county works to expand the amount of water available for residents.
According to a February presentation about water usage, La Plata uses 800,000 gallons per day of its 1.23 million gallons per day permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment.
At current usage and growth rates, the town has 5 to 8 years of capacity remaining.
Charles County is planning several long term projects to expand water supply including a new water main with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission and a new surface water treatment plant.
A call to Jeff Garner, La Plata's director of public works, was not returned by press time.