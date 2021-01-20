A 77-year-old La Plata woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Jan. 17.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, La Plata resident Betty Inez Ellis died Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the crash.
A preliminary investigation indicates that at 4:52 p.m. Sunday, a Jeep rear-ended another vehicle as both were traveling south-bound on St. Patrick's Drive in Waldorf.
No one was injured in that crash, the release states, but the driver of the Jeep fled, driving through a red light at Billingsley Road. The Jeep then struck a Toyota Camry, sending both vehicles into a wooded area, according to police.
The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man from Baltimore, was transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
The two occupants of the Toyota Camry were flown to a hospital, including Ellis, who was driving. The passenger in Ellis' car, a 61-year-old man, was released from the hospital.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Cpl. R. Brooks of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3056.
No charges are pending at this point, sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said. The investigation continues.