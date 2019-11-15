Each day approximately 13 million children under the age of six are in some form of child care at least part of the day, according to Rebecca Hancock, who runs a family child care service — Kay’s Playhouse Childcare LLC — out of her La Plata home. And another 23 million school-age children are in care outside of their home as well.
From wiping noses and changing diapers to encouraging the social-emotional development of each child through story times or science, music, art and math, Hancock said providers like herself “hit the floor running” the minute that children walk through the door. She happens to personally know a few that have gone above and beyond to enhance the level of care and overall early education system.
“Family child care is able to encourage play in all forms and not be held to the conformities of a structured school style system,” said Hancock, noting that child care providers statewide are monitored and inspected by the Maryland State Department of Education for quality and safety maintenance. “If children are in the middle of building the ‘biggest, biggest, biggest’ building, they don’t need to stop to move on to another planned activity. It is the freedom to cater learning to the child, as opposed to forcing the child to conform to the planned learning.”
According to 2017 data provided by the state child care office, there were 72 licensed child care centers and 208 registered family child care homes in Charles County. In Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, the numbers were smaller at 50 child care centers and 108 family child care homes compared to 39 and 184, respectively, while Prince George’s County had 390 licensed centers and 813 registered homes.
Overall, more than 8,600 child care facilities were regulated by the state in 2017 with a total capacity of 217,084 children. Steven Hicks, the assistant state superintendent of the department’s early childhood division based in Baltimore, said officials are working on hiring a contractor to generate more updated data.
Having never visited a family child care setting, Hicks said he wanted to see how those teachers and providers work with children, especially in terms of supporting their early learning and development. Hicks visited Hancock’s home in La Plata last month where he played with young children and witnessed Hancock, along with her assistant, interacting with them during a baking lesson which featured pumpkin-flavored cupcakes.
“What’s nice about a family home setting is that there are so many opportunities for the provider to integrate, in a natural way, the kind of skills that are important for building a learning foundation later on,” Hicks said. “For example, I saw [Hancock] making some muffins with the kids. There’s always math skills, like measuring and counting, involved. One of the kids were putting things in order as they set the table, which is also an essential skill.”
Hicks said he has no concerns about her home facility as she encourages meaningful interactions. Hancock’s kitchen included a common dining area mixed with book shelves and a separate floor complete with fun activities and resources for direct instruction.
“We have a mixed delivery system here in Maryland and so I wanted to see all of the different kinds of settings,” Hicks said. “[With Hancock], I’m seeing a very warm and welcoming environment — an environment that really supports children’s learning and social-emotional development which is critical to school readiness. And, a place where children can really feel safe and nurtured in a very close setting similar to their own homes. It’s a nice way to transition kids into more formal learning environments.”
Hancock said family day care providers in Maryland have to go through a rigorous process before they can become registered. They must attend multiple orientations, submit to rigorous background checks, fingerprinting, training in basic health and safety including first aide/CPR, 18 hours of pre-service training hours, inspection of one’s home as well as other mandated training.
Once family providers are registered through the education department, Hancock said they are then inspected every year, which is usually unannounced. If providers participate in the Child and Adult Food Program, they are also randomly inspected every three to four months.
Many providers, however, voluntarily choose to become accredited through the National Association for Family Child Care Providers, while others obtain an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in early education through the department. In addition, providers may choose to participate in professional development activities by joining and volunteering their state and local family child care associations.
Participation by providers in all of these areas, Hancock said, only enhances the level of care and education provided for children.
“There’s a very small number of kids so you can give a lot of one-on-one or one-on-two or three attention to them whereas in classrooms, the ratios are much higher. It’s not as easy to give that kind of individualized attention that young children really need and desire,” said Hicks. “There are also areas in which children can work quietly in small groups of two or three to discover things. The home setting really allows that kind of flexibility.”
There is a regulation currently being proposed that will no longer allow family providers to use more than one level of their home for sleeping children under 2 years old. The Maryland State Family Child Care Association, or MSFCCA, has been working to stop this change on behalf of providers and asking that the regulation language remain the same, according to Hancock who is vice president of public policy for the association.
Hancock urges providers to get involved with their local associations as those are “an invaluable resource for trainings, mentoring and regulatory information,” she said.
“The current regulation allows providers to use more than one level of their home for a sleeping infant, if they use a sight and sound monitor to ‘see’ and ‘hear’ the child with visual bed checks every 15 minutes,” she said. “We have tried to meet with the [state education department] and let them know that this regulation will negatively impact family providers and their programs. It could push them to stop taking infants or close if this proposed regulation takes effect. … MSFCCA is still trying to work with the [state education department] and legislators on this proposed regulation.”
When it comes to showing appreciation to child care providers, Hancock said parents and organizations can do one of several things. Organizations could plan an honorary luncheon or dinner; hang banners or posters; ask government officials to sign a proclamation in honor of Provider Appreciation Day; purchase a new piece of play/child care equipment in honor of the day; provide a scholarship for an early care education conference or workshop; plan a parent/provider picnic; and help providers when asked.
As for parents, Hancock said they can send flowers, cards or handwritten notes of appreciation; bring breakfast or lunch for the provider and kids; help their child create a memento or gift; buy something for the provider’s play area; give the provider a hobby-related gift; or ask their employer to provide scholarships for training, toys or equipment for the provider’s program.
“What we’ve seen in Maryland, and across the country, is a decline in family care providers. It’s just a tough business,” Hicks said. “Family care providers, especially in rural areas [where Hancock’s home is located], provide a really necessary service and help to fill that void. We’re working with [MSFCCA] and others to try and solve this issue.”
Parents concerned about how the new proposed regulation will impact them are advised to explain their situation to Hancock by sending an email to kaysplayhousechildcare@gmail.com.
Local elected representatives can be found at mgaleg.maryland.gov/webmga/frmmain.aspx?pid=legisrpage&tab=subject6.
