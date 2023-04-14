The Charles sheriff’s office made an arrest in the death of a woman on Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive at around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, for the reports of a woman who was lying on the ground and appeared to be hurt, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
When officers arrived they found a woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The sheriff's office identified the woman as Jasmine Lakesha Hicks, 29, of La Plata.
The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators pursued leads and identified the suspect as Deanthony Lamont Warrick, 34, of Bryans Road. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Warrick was located and arrested on April 13 in Prince George’s County.
A preliminary investigation showed the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a domestic-related murder, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information into what may have happened to the woman is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or by using the P3Intel mobile app.