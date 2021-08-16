An expansion of the Steeplechase neighborhood was approved by the La Plata Planning Commission on Aug 4.
The board approved a 35-lot expansion to the neighborhood on a 3-0 vote with two abstentions.
Debra Posey and Evelyn Elayne Bryant, both planning commission members, abstained due to living in the Steeplechase neighborhood.
The expansion of the neighborhood sits on south Route 301 at the intersection of Catalpa Drive.
A vacant commercial highway property sits to the north, with residential developments situated to the south, east and west of the development.
A mixture of twelve duplex units, eight two story town homes and 15-three-story town homes will be constructed as apart of the neighborhood expansion.
The construction is a part of a broader 486-dwelling unit plan that was originally approved in February 2005 and amended several times since, with the most recent changes in 2018 which changed a section of 18 lots from single family to a mix of 10-duplex units and eight two-story townhomes.
Sewer capacity had been a major talking point for the neighborhood, which led to the second phase buildout to be broken up into smaller pieces.
According to Jeanine Harrington, director of planning, the current Steeplechase pumping station can move waste water at a rate of 270 gallons per minute.
The second phase of homes, which as of 2018 is scheduled to include a total of 199 houses, according to the La Plata Planning Commission staff report, had been broken up into smaller plats by the town's planning commission to ease concerns on the sewer system.
A study of the current sewer setup detailed in the staff report said there 36 lots worth of sewer capacity remaining.
However, Ron Rymer of Steeplechase Development Company, said there were ways to expand the current pumping station, and capacity was not a “dead end.”
Rymer also said that a new pumping station has been planned since 2019, though construction has taken “longer than it should.”
John Mudd, a planning commissioner member, had concerns about the current pump station’s capacity.
“When I hear we’re one gallon away, I get concerned. ... I’d hate to see a situation where an overcapacity pump station could cause problems for residents,” Mudd said.
The current phase of construction was approved under conditions that further buildout would be prohibited until the new pumping station was constructed or more capacity could be found.
Traffic concerns highlight Heritage Green review
Traffic flow was a major concern during conversation on the preliminary report for the first neighborhood to be build in the Heritage Green subdivision.
Designated as Neighborhood K, the 170-lot neighborhood is a part of a massive 85-acre project that stretches from Route 6 in the south to Rosewick Road at the north, and to Washington Avenue and the Agricopia Neighborhood to the east and west.
Harrington said that the results of an initial traffic impact study performed in 2019 and approved by the Maryland State Highway Administration did not require a new signal at the time.
However, upgrades to Route 6 were required by the state, and Harrington said that Heritage Green had the permits to complete that work.
Mudd, a commission member, shared concerns that further study of the full project needed to take place to avoid the town being “short served” in the future.
The plan was ultimately approved on a 4-1 vote, with Tracey Johnson being the lone dissenting vote due to issues with future traffic.
The plan was approved with a requirement that a traffic impact study with future preliminary plats must be submitted for review and approval by Charles County government.