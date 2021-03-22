Indian Head resident Quintel Tyriq Lancaster, 21, was sentenced to 18 years in prison last week for several counts of robbery and attempted robbery, along with possessing a gun.
Judge William R. Greer Jr. sentenced Lancaster on March 17, according to a press release from State's Attorney Anthony "Tony" Covington (D).
The convictions — which resulted from a guilty plea — were for robbery of an Indian Head pharmacy on Jan. 6, an attempted robbery of a White Plains pharmacy on Jan. 23 and robbery of a La Plata pharmacy on Jan. 27, the release states.
The suspects fled the La Plata pharmacy with medications and money, according to the release. Police were able to locate the suspects due to a tracking device on one of the pill bottles.
Officers discovered a four-door red Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the car; however, the driver sped away until crashing into a median. The suspects exited the car and attempted to escape but were located and apprehended.
Malik Trayvon Wade, 21, of Indian Head, Javone Anthony Bryant, 23, of Indian Head, and Kenneth Howard Taylor, 20, of Waldorf, were also linked to the robbery incidents.
Wade rented the Toyota prior to the Jan. 23 robbery attempt and matched the description of the getaway driver, according to the release.
Wade entered a plea to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft on Nov. 12 and was sentenced on Nov. 24 by Judge H. James West to five years in prison with five years of supervised probation upon release.
Bryant entered a guilty plea to two counts of armed robbery on Sept. 2. West sentenced Bryant to six years and four months in prison on Jan. 19.
Taylor entered a guilty plea to theft, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery on Nov. 18. His sentencing date is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 8.