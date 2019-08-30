When the prosecutor played the tape of the 911 call Allison Hofmann made the night Samuel Gemeny was murdered, even law enforcement officers in the courtroom seemed shaken.
Dominique Ariel Grant, 30, the last of those who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Gemeny’s death, appeared before Judge Hayward James “Jay” West for sentencing Wednesday morning. Grant was one of six individuals who participated in the home invasion and shooting death of the 35-year-old Gemeny. Grant, along with the 26-year-old gunman Dominic Xavier Daniel and 29-year-old Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr., knocked on the door of the apartment and hid from view, which tricked Hofmann into opening the door. The three stormed the apartment once she did so, and demanded money.
Gemeny, who had been asleep at the time, woke up and went to see what the commotion was. A confrontation followed between Gemeny and Daniel, and Gemeny hit Daniel in the head with an iPad. Daniel responded by fatally shooting Gemeny, and the three fled the apartment.
On Wednesday, West handed Grant a life sentence with all but 25 years suspended for her part. West previously sentenced Rich to 40 years in June, and Judge Amy J. Bragunier gave Daniel a life sentence the same day. The other three codefendants — Andrew Loren Webb, 26, and Jared Jacob Hayes, 33, both of Waldorf, and Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 21, of Coatesville, Pa. — were all sentenced July 31. All three never entered the apartment, and received time served for their respective parts.
Assistant State’s Attorney Constance Kopelman asked that some young children present in the courtroom be escorted out before she played the tape of the 911 call, as it was too disturbing for their young ears. On the call, Hofmann can be heard through her sobs alternately pleading for Gemeny to wake up and counting out several rounds of chest compressions as she performed CPR on him.
Hofmann, who was embraced by her loved ones through the tape being played, was the first to address the court.
“For the last two years, every night at 8:30 p.m., I remember what happened,” Hofmann said in a strong but shaky voice. “These people took something that didn’t belong to them.”
Hofmann said that although she may not have been the shooter, she believed Grant to be the mastermind behind the home invasion plot.
“[Gemeny] may have had his downfalls, but I’m here today because he gave his life for mine,” Hofmann said. “I hope you ask God for forgiveness for what you did.”
Gemeny’s sister Melana Becker spoke second, clad in the shirt with her brother’s grinning likeness she’d worn at the previous sentencing hearings. After two years, she said, she was still “at a loss” as to what to say to Grant.
“You didn’t pull the trigger, but you very well could have,” Becker said. “You didn’t care about my family or yours. I wish you absolutely no harm, but I take solace knowing life will never be easy for you.”
Becker offered Grant her forgiveness, and wished her family well. She lamented, however, that her brother would never see his again.
“I still want your kids to know you ... and become better than you could ever be,” Becker said.
Gemeny’s best friend, Riley Evans, said that the day Gemeny died was the first and last time he ever told her he loved her. Grant took a loving, generous man from this world, Evans said, and echoed the sentiment Hofmann expressed that Grant orchestrated the entire thing.
“I’m still angry,” Evans said. “Sam wouldn’t want me to be, because that’s who he was. But I am.”
Kopelman said text messages did in fact seem to confirm Grant was behind the home invasion. She’d been texting Gemeny for two days, even starting that same day in the early morning. Grant, a drug user herself, had also sold drugs to Gemeny and was looking to recoup some money so she could buy more. Her text messages went unanswered, Kopelman said, and Grant became irate, “stewing” in her anger over the perceived slight.
“She believed she had a score to settle,” Kopelman said of Grant. “Over a bong, a bed and $80.”
Kopelman said one text message Grant sent Gemeny that day told him she was going to come collect what she thought was owed to her, saying “this will be the last time.”
“That’s why she went over there and why he is now dead,” Kopelman said. “She came up to that door to commit that home invasion. ... That was her intent. Sam Gemeny was not going to get away with ignoring her. She was going to get her $80 come hell or high water.”
Grant’s defense attorney, Andre Mahasa, asked for sentencing toward the low end of the guidelines. They were prepared to show the court in trial that the death of Gemeny was “a team effort” and Grant wasn’t solely responsible. Further, he said, she never intended for Gemeny to die.
“The only difference” between Grant and Ditella, Hayes and Webb, Mahasa said, “is that she was in the apartment. ... They had the intentions to go to the apartment.”
Her laughter over text messages with Ditella in the hours following was “nervous laughter,” Mahasa said of Grant.
Grant said she never intended to harm anyone that night.
“I do show remorse because I know what it is to lose a loved one,” Grant said.
Regarding her intent, West asked her whether the gun Daniel had didn’t strike her as odd if no one was to be harmed. Grant said she didn’t know anyone had a weapon until they were in the apartment. Further, she said, Daniel was wearing “a trench coat” despite the spring weather.
West said he was struck by how much Gemeny reminded him of a dear friend of his that he has known since childhood. While hearing Gemeny’s family speak at the sentencing hearings, West said, he was frequently struck by their similarities. Gemeny and his friend both even own the same orange and black jacket as the one he’s wearing in the picture on Becker’s shirt, West said.
“It goes to show how much you can love people for both their perfection and their warts,” West said. He also said he shared the family’s lament about Gemeny’s unrealized potential, and told his family their deceased loved one certainly had “a life worth living.”
What Grant had participated in, West said, could have easily been “a double life sentence case.”
“You’re supposed to think of what to say, and sometimes you just can’t,” West said.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews