A new office to help Charles residents better represent themselves in civil matters officially opened its doors on Monday afternoon.
The Maryland Court Help Center opened its La Plata office in Charles County Circuit Court during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 14 attended by judicial officials and county commissioners.
“Our goal is that people in Charles County and throughout Southern Maryland that have a civil problem … they can come to the help center any day of the week free of charge and there’ll be an attorney there to help them,” Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West said during Monday’s event. The center is open during regular business hours Mondays through Fridays.
The center, located in the basement of the circuit court building, transformed the old law library into a one-stop shop for citizens that need help with a myriad of civil legal matters.
The La Plata center will have two civil attorneys and a family law attorney to handle matters including family law, divorce, custody, child support, landlord and tenant matters, and other civil disputes.
“For some folks, when you’re coming into court or you’re facing a judge ... it can be scary even for lawyers. … But for people who are not lawyers and are not familiar with the venue, it’s really helpful to be able to go down the hall and have your papers gone through and get some good indicators,” Victoria Shultz, executive director of Maryland Legal Aid, said.
The center has already seen over 1,227 people come through the doors for service during the soft opening over the summer, according to Alyssa Patzoldt, deputy director for walk in services with the Maryland Center for Legal Assistance.
Patzoldt called the number “tremendous” for a brand new program that was yet to receive significant advertisement.
“I expect our numbers to only grow,” she said.
The official opening of the center was also praised by county commissioners.
“It’s going to be a service that the community is going to benefit from,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said.
Coates was in attendance as well as Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), who also gave remarks on the opening of the self-help center.
“This gesture, more than anything else, is providing more in terms of justice for many of our residents who simply don’t have access to council,” Collins said.
The La Plata center is one of two centers in the state to provide service for all civil matters, joining the self-help center in Frederick in Western Maryland as the only other center to provide full service for residents.
Maryland Court Help also has dozens of offices around the state for district court and family law matters as well as a phone number for free advise at 410-260-1392.
Maryland Court Help Centers are available for individuals in civil cases for people who do not have a lawyer.