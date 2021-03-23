A scheduling hearing for a lawsuit held Thursday, March 18, that included a former Gale-Bailey Elementary School principal and the Charles County school board represented the parties "just getting started."
Deputy court clerk Diane Solomon's comment was in reference to Verniece Rorie's lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 2.
Rorie was removed from her position as principal at Gale-Bailey Elementary School in Marbury on Dec. 2, 2019, according to the suit and a letter from Superintendent Kim Hill that was sent to parents. That came after three fourth-grade girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by three male classmates during recess on Oct. 30, 2019.
Rorie, who is currently the vice principal at F.B. Gwynn Educational Center in La Plata, is seeking $500,000 in the "job discrimination" lawsuit, which also is against Hill and Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein.
Rorie's complaint bases its foundation on the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 and Maryland's defamation law.
The lawsuit states that Rorie filed a timely complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and subsequently received a notice of right to sue on Aug. 3, 2020.
Rorie, 61, was principal of Gale-Bailey for five years, according to the suit, and began working as a vice principal for the school system in 2006.
A civil rights complaint was also filed by the parents' attorney Kurt Wolfgang with the U.S. Department of Justice.
One of the parents, Seth Heisserman, said that three boys were involved in a game of "sex tag" while teachers stood by on their phones, as reported by the Maryland Independent in 2019 following the alleged incident.
The three boys were each suspended for three days, according to the suit, and Rorie was suspended for five days without pay. Hollstein told Rorie the suspension was because the community had lost confidence in her leadership and an anonymous complaint that accused her of grade fraud, according to the suit.
In a June 16, 2020, letter to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the school board said that Rorie was suspended without pay "for misconduct in office and willful neglect of duty," according to the suit. In addition, a Dec. 2, 2019, unsigned disciplinary letter appeared to have been placed in Rorie's personnel file without her knowledge.
Rorie's suit mentions "sexual abuse at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in 2017," specifically that a teaching assistant, Carlos Deangelo Bell, was charged with sexually abusing children. Bell pleaded guilty to 27 charges in circuit court and was sentenced to 190 years in prison in April 2018. He was also sentenced to 105 years in federal court for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors in relation to production of child pornography.
In addition, the suit says that the then-principal of Stoddert, Kenneth Schroeck, a white man in his early 50s, was transferred to an administrative position and was not disciplined nor demoted.
The suit also notes that Hill and Hollstein are white and under the age of 60.
The suit calls the accusation of grade fraud unfounded, and notes that it was related to grades given to eight autistic students after their SOAR program special education teacher left on extended medical leave. Rorie tasked a group of Gale-Bailey special education teachers to collaboratively grade the eight students.
Solomon said that attorneys for the school board filed a notice of intent to dismiss Rorie's case. According to a March 18 order by Judge Theodore D. Chuang, the defendants have until April 20 to file a motion to dismiss.
Chuang also set dates in May for Rorie's attorney to respond, either by amending the complaint or objecting to dismissal.
Rorie is represented by Bryan A. Chapman of Washington, D.C., while the school board's attorneys are Andrew Scott and Lisa Settles of Towson.