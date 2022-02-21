Charles County leaders came together on Friday, Feb. 18, to encourage residents to sign up for health care coverage through Maryland Health Connection.
The virtual press conference held through the Maryland Citizens Health Initiative highlighted the Feb. 28 deadline for Marylanders to sign up for health insurance through Maryland Health Connection.
“Having health care will make a difference in our community not just in health but in enjoying our lives and families in an enjoyable, productive way,” Dr. Dianna E. Abney, Charles county health officer, said.
Maryland Health Connection is a one-stop shop for residents to search and compare health plans provided by most major insurance companies.
The website, maintained by the Maryland Department of Health, was created to meet requirements set out in the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act that requires states to operate a health insurance exchange.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said that not having health insurance while studying as a law student felt as if he was “rolling the dice.”
“Having access to affordable health care is something that is essentially a right,” Collins said on Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the continuation of open enrollment on Jan. 18 in response to the omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we battle this COVID-19 surge, this extended enrollment period will help get more Marylanders covered at a critical time,” Hogan said in January. His decision extended the enrollment period that was originally scheduled to end on Jan. 15.
According to a press release by the governor’s office, a record 181,603 residents signed up for health insurance coverage through the state website during the original open enrollment period. The figure was a 9% increase in enrollments compared to a year ago.
Enrollments among Black and Hispanic people also saw increases over the last year, with 30,535 Black enrollments registered so far for 2022, a 10% increase over last year. Hispanic enrollments totaled 20,241, a 13% increase compared to last year.
According to a chart provided by the governor’s office, the majority of counties in Southern Maryland saw an increase in enrollments during the original Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022, signup period.
Calvert saw a 12% increase from 1,744 enrollees last year to 1,978 enrollments this year.
Charles saw an 11.3% bump from last year’s enrollment period, with 3,067 signups compared to last year’s 2,756.
St. Mary’s suffered a slight decline in enrollees from last year, with only 2,004 enrollments during the original enrollment period compared to 2,080 last year.
According to the release from the governor’s office, anyone who enrolls through Feb. 28 will have their coverage activated starting March 1.