Wednesday kicked off Charles County Public Schools’ 2019 annual leadership institute, themed “The Power of Your Words,” a three-day instructional seminar for school principals, vice principals and administrators to learn about best practices for inspiring greatness and bringing people together through positive relationships and high expectations as well as empathy.
Held inside North Point’s auditorium, day one featured a school system highlight reel from 2018-19, state of the school system address from school superintendent Kimberly Hill, keynote address from Freedom Writers member author Manny Scott, team planning session, leadership professional development plan overview led by school system deputy superintendent Amy Hollstein and a special presentation from Russell McClain, who is the associate dean for diversity and inclusion at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.
Hill spoke after school board chairwoman Virginia McGraw, Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), and Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) gave brief opening remarks. Even though the state of the school system is strong overall, Hill said it “cannot be great” if the people within it are “satisfied with good.”
“Your responsibility as a leader is to set the tone for your school or office,” Hill explained in a pamphlet that was handed out to all participants. “When people feel appreciated, respected and understood, they will perform better in their roles. As the leader, it is up to you to inspire greatness.”
Hill said “emphasizing relationship building and trust in school cultures” is vital for inspiring greatness, but not at the expense of others’ safety.
“We do a lot of stuff to support students — mental health supports, behavioral supports, positive behavior intervention supports,” said Hill. “As the principal, if you have a dangerous student in your building where violence has occurred, suspend them. I have not, and have not ever, said to you ‘don’t suspend students so our numbers look good.’ I never said that. But for some reason, that message is out there somewhere. … If you need to suspend, suspend.”
In terms of providing an alternative support program for elementary school students, Hill said the Fresh Start Academy will open this fall in late October or early November despite several hiccups.
“There have been some bumps but my job is to take the bumps. Your job is to keep marching forward,” Hill said. “We are going to provide supports for elementary students who are not prepared for school, through no fault of their own. We’re going to give them an environment where we can teach them the skills they need to get back into their regular classrooms.”
Over the past three years, five new school psychologist and four behavior specialist positions have been created. In addition to providing ongoing training for restorative practices and mental health first aid, the school system partnered with the College of Southern Maryland to offer a program called Classroom Behavior Management K-12, according to Hill.
“It’s important that our teachers and school leaders look like our kids,” Hill asserted. “We’ve got to get qualified people in every single classroom.”
The 2019-20 school year will kick off Sept. 3 with several special events including the opening of a new elementary school, Billingsley, located off of Billingsley Road in White Plains. Billingsley is expected to open with about 700 students and features environmentally-friendly design plans, two floors for learning and several playing fields for students. An official dedication is slated for April.
Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary will also reopen this school year with a new main entrance, plus a separate cafeteria and gym, following a two-year renovation. Students attending Eva Turner Elementary will be temporarily assigned to the transition school in Waldorf, as Turner is set to undergo a two-year renovation beginning next month and ending in June 2021. The renovation will modernize the building, increase space and upgrade both the mechanical and electrical systems.
Renovations at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School also begin this fall, which includes the expansion of classroom space to accommodate an additional 250 students. However, students will be able to stay in place as the renovation will take place in phases over the next three years, a press release noted.
“Last year’s budget was about $370 million. Although we might not always see eye to eye with every commissioner, our commissioners support us very strongly,” said Hill. “We have a terrific relationship with them. They always fund us higher than the level of maintenance of effort, which is the required minimum funding. We can’t take that for granted.”
“If you don’t believe that you can be the difference, then walk away. Do something else,” Hill added. “We have to believe — with ourselves, with our teachers, with our students — that they all have the power to get better.”
“Safe and orderly environments aren’t going to happen” if students and teachers don’t trust the leaders in charge, Hill emphasized.
“She walks the walk and talks the talk,” Hollstein said about Hill. “I wouldn’t want to do this job, this calling, with anybody but Dr. Hill. I thank her for her leadership and for leading this ship. She takes some bumps and we love her for it.”
Scott shared bits and pieces of his life story as depicted in the 2007 film, “Freedom Writers.” Scott commanded the attention of more than 150 school leaders and teachers sitting in North Point’s auditorium Wednesday, moving the audience with cheers, laughter and tears as he recalled his difficult childhood.
As a young boy, Scott witnessed a devastating domestic violence situation which ultimately took the life of his mother and affected his well-being ever since. Scott had lived in 26 different places by the age of 16 and, with a father who was incarcerated, dropped out of school at 14 after missing months of school on an annual basis, earning D’s and F’s as a result.
Feelings of resentment, coupled with Scott’s inability to learn and desire to throw in the towel after people kept disappearing from his life, triggered rage as Scott was slowly heading down a dark path that nearly destroyed him. Scott became so overwhelmed that he would cry himself to sleep at night while staying in homeless shelters.
But a higher power intervened one day and led Scott to a park bench where a man, who was a drug addict, sat beside Scott and encouraged him to write a different story. This stranger even prayed for Scott, which was an act of kindness he wasn’t used to, and inspired him to turn his life around.
Scott was blessed to be given a second chance, along with receiving encouragement from loving adults, and returned to school with a new attitude and sense of purpose. He began jotting down his thoughts and aspirations in a journal, thanks to motivation from Erin Gruwell’s ninth grade English class at Woodrow Wilson High School, which later became known to the world as the Freedom Writers.
Scott went from getting a 0.6 GPA to making A’s and B’s, and then earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The pilot and father of three is now in the process of obtaining a doctorate.
Scott is able to live out his dreams today because of loving strangers — including the man struggling with a drug addiction, teachers, coaches, a lunch lady, assistant principal and others — who believed in him.
Scott said he is “living proof that one act of kindness, one word of encouragement or one gesture of genuine love can literally change the trajectory of a student’s life,” according to his website.
“Even on your worse day, you can be a student’s best hope,” Scott said to the audience as he concluded his presentation. “I’ve become a father I never had but always wanted. … I don’t share this with you to impress you. I share this with you to impress upon you. … You can be the exception.”
