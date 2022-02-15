One of the seminal moments in a child’s life is the moment when they master the skill of riding a bike.
Kindergarteners at William A. Diggs and William B. Wade elementary schools got to take that journey together as part of the eight-week "All Kids Bike" program.
“Learning how to ride a bike provides an opportunity to implement skills such as balance, speed and pathways in a different but highly effective way,” Matt Golonka, content specialist for health and physical education, said.
Students learned on balance bikes — modified bicycles that come fitted without pedals — as a part of their normal physical education class, according to a recent press release from the school system. Participants use their feet to get the bike rolling and lift their feet and glide once up to speed.
Without having to worry about pedals, students can focus on keeping balance on the bike.
“If you think about riding a bike, the hardest part is just holding it up and not falling side to side,” Kellee Shoemaker, physical education teacher at William B. Wade Elementary School, said.
Students learned how to properly wear a helmet before they jumped on the bikes and made their way around the gym.
Once they demonstrated that they could glide without falling, instructors fit pedals to the bikes so that students could power themselves in the traditional sense of riding a bike.
According to Shoemaker, every student moves at their own pace.
“Some students stay on the balance bike for all eight weeks, some get pedals after a few classes,” she said.
Alyssa Wheeler, physical education teacher at Diggs Elementary, said there has been a positive reaction from students.
"They're constantly asking their classroom teachers when do they get on the bikes next, so I'd say they are very excited," she said.
Robert Crowley, a fourth-grade teacher at Wade Elementary who has a child in the program, said that he liked the safety aspect of the class.
“Not many kids around here can ride a bike safely without worrying about the cars driving by,” he said.
According to the All Kids Bike website, the donation-driven program is available at 491 schools across all 50 states, including five schools in Maryland.
Just a $5,000 donation provides schools with balance bikes and helmets for the kids, pedal conversion kits, a balance bike and helmet for the teacher and lesson plans for the eight-week program.
Funding for the program at both Charles schools was provided through grants from the Maryland State Department of Education.
Both schools are keeping data on student progress with the hopes that the program can expand to other local elementary schools.