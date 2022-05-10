An attorney and civil servant has joined the race for a District 4 seat on the Charles County Board of Education.
Yonelle Moore Lee, 47, of Waldorf joined the race on March 8 in her first run for office in Charles County.
Lee said that education was a passion of hers, and said the pandemic changed things for her and her family.
“I said to myself, 'Where can I be effective, how could I most help?'” Lee said.
In dealing with learning loss, she said the conversation should start with talking to parents, teachers and administrators to find a solution to the issue.
“I think there has been a lot of people talking at each other and not too each other,” Lee said.
She said she would also look at options such as summer school programs, expanding free tutoring and even advocated to extend the school year, though she admitted that an extension to the school year may be unpopular.
In dealing with mental health, Lee said it should be treated as just important as physical health, and said that help should be made available for both students and teachers.
Equitable education is a centerpiece of Lee’s platform, and she said programs must be developed to ensure each child gets what they need to succeed.
Lee also promoted increased pay for teachers and administrators, more diverse teachers and enhanced summer programs and after school activities.
She said residents should vote for her because her wide variety of experiences could be an asset to the board.
District 4 has the smallest field of the new-look school board race.
White Plains natives Andre R. Griggs Jr. and Linda Warren will compete against Lee for one of two District 4 seats in the July 19 primary.
Charles County Board of Education will be assembled by commissioner district for the first time after changes approved by the Maryland General Assembly.