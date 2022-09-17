Charles County commissioners and members of the county legislative delegation got a head start on the 2023 Maryland General Assembly with the annual hearing on legislative proposals.
“I look forward to continuing to work very closely with county commissioners on legislation for the 2023 session,” Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles), Southern Maryland delegation chair, said in her opening remarks.
“I’d like to thank everyone who participated in our legislative review process,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) added in her own remarks.
The Sept. 14 hearing was an opportunity for citizens to present county specific bills that could be carried to Annapolis in January.
Patterson was joined by fellow delegates C.T. Wilson and Debra Davis (both D-Charles) in person while Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) attended virtually.
Coates, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) attended in person while Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) appeared virtually. Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) was absent from Wednesday's hearing
A total of 24 proposals were listed on the preliminary proposal package before Wednesday’s meeting.
Lead study proposed
Carlos Childs, a Waldorf resident and former Democratic candidate for District 3 commissioner, brought four proposals to the table.
Those included a proposal that would adopt legislation to provide for lead testing studies to be performed for family, students and faculty at J.C Parks Elementary and Matthew Henson Middle Schools.
Both schools are north of Maryland Airport in Indian Head, which has been a source of controversy over the last year as lands around the airport were recently rezoned for industrial use.
Childs promoted the study based on concerns over potential lead contamination from flights to and from the airport from the use of leaded aviation fuels in the small planes that operate there.
Childs also promoted a change in the minimum age of a candidate for school board from 21 to 18.
In a written statement, Childs stated that recent graduates from the school system “would add great value” to the board if they were elected.
Carlos is also proposing a bill that would mandate public school buses to have air conditioning and legislation that would mandate a property owner to recognize the rights of tenants to organize a union.
Sheriff’s office makes proposals
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office presented two proposals aimed at curbing alcohol consumption at unlicensed businesses and strengthening penalties for using off-road vehicles on public roads.
The first policy would alter the Maryland Alcoholic Beverages code by altering a line allowing consumption of alcohol at a business.
Currently, the code reads that an unlicensed establishment that offers or provides live entertainment may not sell, serve, keep or allow alcohol to be consumed on their premises.
The sheriff’s office alleged in their filing that the way the statute is currently worded has allowed establishments that do not possess alcoholic beverage licenses to still provide or allow alcohol on their premises. The proposal would eliminate the phrase “that offers or provides live entertainment” to remove the loophole from the law.
A second proposal would allow the county commissioners to establish regulations allowing for the impounding and possible forfeiture of off-road vehicles operated illegally on county roadways.
The sheriff’s office stated that while the vehicles can be seized if riders are stopped, they are able to “recover it fairly easily and continue their behavior."
Proposal could define blighted property
A proposal that could define what a "blighted property" is in the Maryland Tax code was presented by Collins in a retooled version of a policy presented last year.
The proposal would define a blighted property as a real property in one of the five following conditions: abandoned building or structure; attractive nuisance; a building or structure in a state of disrepair; inadequately maintained property; or property that presents a public health or safety endangerment.
Last year Collins presented a proposal that would apply a tax penalty on blighted properties, but a lack of definition was a sticking point for the legislative delegation proposal.
Trial boards could get pool of judges
Wesley Adams, county attorney, presented a proposal that would call on the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings to create a pool of judges that could serve on trial boards that are required as a part of the police accountability board.
The policy would create a group of judges that could be called upon to sit as one of three members of the board that would hear cases of police misconduct and hand out discipline for misconduct.
According to House Bill 670, which passed in the 2021 Maryland General Assembly, trial boards must be staffed by an actively serving or retired administrative law judge, a civilian that is not the member of the administrative charging committee and a police officer of equal rank to the officer accused of misconduct.
Other proposals included adopting legislation to legalize golf carts and low speed vehicles on Cobb Island; a proposal to adopt legislation requiring emergency inpatient psychiatric admission be available in Charles and every county in Maryland; and a proposal to adopt legislation to reduce the speed limits at all Indian Head Rail Trial; a proposal to provide housing relief for seniors in the form of mandated rent stabilization; and a senior resident tax discount among others.
Public comment period open
Citizens will have until Sept. 24 to submit written comments on the legislative proposals before commissioners choose which proposals to send to Annapolis on Sept. 27.
Residents who wish to comment can do so online at www.charlescountymd.gov/government/public-comments/2023-legislative-proposals or by mail to the Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore St., La Plata, MD, 20646.