A businesswoman from Waldorf is making her first attempt at a county commissioner seat this November.
Stacy A. Lehn, 45, filed earlier this year as a Republican and will challenge Democrat Ralph E. Patterson II for the District 4 seat currently held by Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D).
Rucci was defeated in the Democratic primary by Patterson back in July. Lehn had no primary competition.
Lehn told Southern Maryland News she decided to run because she feels she could be a voice for the people of District 4.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes in the county. Some have been for the positive and some of them not so much when it comes to raising a family here,” Lehn said.
If elected, Lehn said she would be an advocate for personal safety and said she would always vote in favor of fully funding the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Lehn also spoke in favor of bringing together local organizations to foster a sense of community and collaboration in Charles County.
Accountability was another of Lehn’s big talking points, stating she was in favor of making changes in how commissioners are elected by leaving the decision solely to the residents of each district. Currently all of the commissioners are elected at large regardless of the district they represent.
“I really believe that would help to hold each commissioner more accountable. ... The way that it works right now, District 1 can vote for District 4 and District 4 can vote for District 3,” Lehn said.
Lehn also spoke in support of bringing in more businesses to make the budget less reliant on property tax income.
She said voters should choose her because she wants to be the "voice of residents" in Charles County.
“I have this thing about me that I don’t give up very easily, which makes me quite the fighter. And I want to be that fighter for the residents of Charles County,” Lehn said.