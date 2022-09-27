Stacy A. Lehn

Stacy A. Lehn, 45, of Waldorf is running for the  District 4 seat on the Charles County Board of County Commissioners.

 By Darryl Kinsey Jr. dkinsey@somdnews.com

A businesswoman from Waldorf is making her first attempt at a county commissioner seat this November.

Stacy A. Lehn, 45, filed earlier this year as a Republican and will challenge Democrat Ralph E. Patterson II for the District 4 seat currently held by Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D).

