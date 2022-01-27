The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has released a series of statements recently addressing concerns over the handling of COVID-19 in the county jail.
“These are challenging times in our nation and the world regarding the COVID-19 virus. The medical and mental-well being of all community members are of the utmost concern of the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said in a release on Jan. 10.
The statements were released in response to a letter writing campaign launched by the groups Our Revolution Southern Maryland and Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality.
As of reporting earlier this week, the campaign has produced 64 letters asking for the Charles sheriff’s office, the county health officer and county commissioners to investigate conditions at the facility.
“As we see COVID-19 positivity surge through our county, incarcerated persons are reportedly having to live with up to 23-hour lock downs a day,” a statement on the letter-writing campaign read.
The campaign also alleged that inmates were not allowed to social distance and were offered decreased medical services.
Ongisa Ichile-McKenzie, director of Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality, stated the organization received two reports from inmates on Jan. 6 about conditions in the jail.
“They’re saying that they are housing positive inmates with those who haven’t tested positive,” Ichile-McKenzie said.
Ichile-McKenzie also said inmates were only offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have not been offered booster doses.
Berry stated that the sheriff’s office was following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for correctional and detention facilities, which includes increased social distancing for inmates.
According to the sheriff’s office, only seven cases of COVID-19 have been recorded amongst a population of 130 inmates.
No deaths from COVID-19 had been reported
Brandon Foster, director of the Charles County Detention Center, told county commissioners during a hearing on Jan. 12 that most cases in the facility were mild, and that the detention center was heading “in the right direction.”
Foster was invited to speak during a countywide COVID-19 update that also featured briefings by officials from Charles County Public Schools and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
All three area detention centers have taken steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Jason Babcock, spokesman for St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, said there had been five outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Leonardtown jail since the beginning of the pandemic.
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office defines an outbreak as when one person, either staff or inmate, is COVID-positive.
The last identified COVID-19 outbreak was in August last year.
Currently, 236 inmates reside in the facility.
Inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 are immediately placed on medical protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines for detention centers and prisons.
As of reporting, there had been no recorded deaths at the St. Mary’s jail from COVID-19.
Maj. Thomas Reece, administrator at Calvert County Detention Center, said five inmates out of the 172-bed facility had tested positive for COVID-19. There were 103 people incarcerated in the jail as of earlier this week.
New inmates are tested the moment they arrive, and if they test positive, are moved to a 14-day quarantine before being assimilated with the general population.
There have been no reported deaths among inmates or staff.
Reece also mentioned that all regional detention centers have the ability to join a “Warden’s phone call,” which provides for weekly updates from state health officials.
Staff writers Caleb M. Soptelean and Marty Madden contributed to this report.
