A Waldorf man this week was given a life sentence in a robbery turned murder that took the life of a Bryan’s Road teenager early last year.
Darryl Edward Freeman, 18, of Waldorf was sentenced on Tuesday by Charles Circuit Court Judge H. James West during an emotional hearing.
Family members wiped away tears as they read statements to the judge about Bradley Alan Brown, 17, who was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2020.
Bradley was described as an Eagle Scout who had plans of becoming a plumber and starting his own business in the future.
Blessyn White, Bradley’s girlfriend, said she suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts as a result of her boyfriend’s death.
“When Bradley left, the person I was left with him,” she said.
Hammad Shaikh Matin, who represented Freeman, asked for leniency from the judge due to Freeman’s cooperation with investigators into the crime.
Freeman was described as a football standout who wanted to join the Navy and one day become a restaurant franchisee.
Matin said text messages that linked Freeman to the crime did not represent who his client was.
A request for comment from Matin after after the sentencing was denied.
Freeman apologized to Bradley’s family before he was sentenced.
“I feel sick at what happened to Bradley,” Freeman said, adding that he would accept whatever punishment the judge gave him.
However, prosecutors asked for a life sentence plus 20 years, stating that the text messages in the case proved Freeman was planning to commit a robbery, and that “Brown trusted Mr. Freeman to do this transaction."Freeman had been convicted earlier this year in the shooting death of Bradley after a botched attempt to steal THC vape cartridges with a value of $850 from Bradley, who was known to sell the cartridges.
West called the sentencing “difficult,” given Freeman’s cooperation and the fact that he was 17 when the crime occurred.
However, West made clear that Freeman was “the link” to everything that transpired that night.
In addition to the life sentence for first-degree murder, Freeman was sentenced to 20 years for use of a firearm in a violent crime, 5 years for firearm possession by a minor, 3 years for having a hand gun in a vehicle, and another 20 years for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
All four of those sentences were scheduled to run concurrently with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
The trial for a second man in the case, Mikayle Tawed Qawwee, 20, of Waldorf is scheduled to begin in November.