A Waldorf man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the 2020 shooting death of Bradley Allen Brown.
Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, of Waldorf received the sentence from Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West on Tuesday, bringing to a close the second trial related to the February 2020 shooting.
“At the end of the day, there’s no amount of time that can fix this,” West told those in the courtroom during sentencing.
Qawwee received a life sentence for the felony first-degree murder of Brown, who was 17 at the time of his death. He was found guilty of 13 charges during a trial last September.
“We’re happy [with the verdict], but it doesn’t bring our son back,” Brown's father, Ben Brown of Waldorf, told Southern Maryland News after the verdict last fall.
In addition, Qawwee received a 20-year sentence for misdemeanor use of a handgun in a felony or violent crime, five years for misdemeanor firearm possession by a minor, three years for misdemeanor handgun in a vehicle and an additional 20-year sentence for misdemeanor conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.
The time on all five misdemeanor counts were made to run concurrently with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
Qawwee was convicted in September of being an accomplice in an attempt to rob Brown of vape cartridges he was selling from his home in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road on Feb. 18, 2020.
Brown was found with two gunshot wounds to the chest and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members for the deceased choked back tears as they spoke about Brown for the second time in a courtroom setting.
“Bradley’s life was stolen. It was lost way too soon,” Tyler Brown, Bradley’s older brother, said in court this week.
“Feb. 18, 2020, will be a day that will be etched as a nightmare for the rest of my life,” Blessyn White, Bradley’s girlfriend, said in her statement to the court.
Prosecutors had asked for life plus 20 years, stating that Qawwee had not shown remorse after the murder and was in possession of the vape cartridges after the murder.
Jonathan Patrick Beattie, assistant state’s attorney, said that Qawwee’s age at the time of the crime also played a factor in asking for a harsher sentence.
“Mikayle Qawwee was the only adult there. ... If there was one thing this case needed was an adult to make an adult decision. ... Unfortunately the only adult there was Mikayle Qawwee,” Beattie said.
Qawwee was 19 at time of the shooting.
The defense asked for a life sentence with all but 25 years suspended. Andre Manigault Mahasa, who represented Qawwee, said that sentence would have recognized that Qawwee was the least culpable of the codefendants in the case.
Mahasa added that Qawwee was extremely remorseful for the events that led to Brown’s death, adding that he had written a letter asking for forgiveness to the Brown family before the trial started.
Qawwee was described as a good student and a track star at St. Charles High School who had no prior run-ins with the law before the 2020 shooting.
“Mikayle wasn’t raised to be involved with the things he was involved in,” Kareem Qawwee, Mikayle’s uncle, told the court in his nephew’s defense.
Qawwee declined to speak during the sentencing.
The accomplice in this case, Darryl Edward Freeman, 20, of Waldorf, was sentenced to life in prison in August 2021.
That sentence is currently under appeal and a court date has not yet been set.