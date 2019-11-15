When Mary Edna Cole-Price was born, gasoline was about 15 cents a gallon, a quart of milk cost 9 cents and World War I, the “war to end all wars,” hadn’t yet ended. Cole-Price would go on to witness a second world war, conflicts in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East, the start of the Civil Rights Movement, the end of segregation and the election of America’s first black president.
On Nov. 6, extended family gathered at the Genesis Elder Care Center in La Plata to witness a little more history — Cole-Price’s 101st birthday.
Surrounded by family, the lifelong Charles County resident was all smiles on her special day.
“I’m feeling good,” Cole-Price said.
The oldest and last living of the six children of Daniel and Lessie Cole, Cole-Price grew up in Newport in Charles County, the daughter of sharecroppers, according to family.
In 1947, she married Shirley Benjamin Price, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. The couple became sharecroppers as well, growing tobacco. The couple had 22 children, some from her husband’s first marriage, all of whom grew up working on the farm in Newport.
“Everybody worked in the tobacco field, raising chickens, raising hogs,” said her daughter Ruth Price-Colbert.
“We had a good childhood,” Price-Colbert added. “A lot of people can’t say they had a childhood but we had a good childhood. We never wanted for anything, we never starved, we always had food, clothes on our backs. They took good care of us.”
If they were all gathered together, Cole-Price’s descendants could fill an auditorium — from those 22 children, she has 51 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren and 45 great-great grandchildren. And that’s not counting her nieces, nephews and their descendants.
“The Cole family is huge. We have family in St. Mary’s, Charles County, everywhere,” said relative Mildred Samuel.
Seven of Cole-Price’s children have predeceased her, and her husband died in 1994.
Longevity runs in Cole-Price’s family; her grandfather was born into slavery in 1845 and lived to be 110 and her father lived to be 99 said her family members.
“I’m blessed to have her as a mother. I’m blessed to still have my mother at 101, and I wouldn’t trade her for the world,” Price-Colbert said.
“There is no other mother like her. She is one-of-a-kind,” added her son, William Price.
