Women that have fallen on hard times after battling addiction, incarceration, domestic violence, human trafficking and other major life events will now have a place of refuge in Waldorf, courtesy of LifePoint Church, whose new one-year residential program seeks to provide transitional and recovery support through an initiative called the Restoration House.
Church pastor the Rev. Michael Rogalski recalled a comment he made one day to his staff about how amazing it would be to “establish a transitional home for people to get back on their feet,” not knowing that what he spoke of would eventually come to pass. Two years ago, LifePoint was offered the first right of refusal by someone who had owned three plots of neighboring houses, unaware of Rogalski’s conversation.
For Rogalski, that opportunity was simply divine favor. He said part of God’s plan for LifePoint is to not just be a church in the community, but one that is “for the community.”
“We began to think, pray and do some feasibility studies. I asked our local community leaders if a transitional home in our community was even necessary,” Rogalski told the Maryland Independent on Feb. 27 just before a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Restoration House. “After learning about homelessness, human trafficking and things like that, I found that there was a significant need. We proceeded towards the purchase and really wanted to provide a place where people could have a refuge for the purpose of restoration.”
It’s humbling to be part of a community, Rogalski said, that wants to see others “discover their value and purpose.”
“That led to what we’re experiencing today at the grand opening of the house — to open the doors for women to walk in, catch their breath, get on their feet again and walk out with a new sense of freedom and dignity,” Rogalski added. “And, hopefully help others find the same.”
LifePoint’s values are derived from the notion that “everyone’s welcome, nobody’s perfect and anything’s possible,” according to the website. In addition, Rogalski emphasized that the church also believes its calling is to “help people find the restoration and freedom” that Jesus offers. He said one way to do that is through community partnerships and godly leadership.
Tiffany Barber took on the role of executive director of the Restoration House, having displayed a love and passion for empowering people to tackle the hardships of life. She said she is eager to coach, mentor and lead others in reaching their limitations.
“When Pastor Michael presented this idea, I was moved to connect with this ministry because I have my own restoration story,” said Barber, noting that the church now owns an empty lot plus two houses where four women will be placed in each with a supervisor on site. “At the age of 28, I became a newly divorced, single mom of four children. I didn’t have an education or a job. My quick-fix solution was to wait on tables and rely on child support, and food stamps, to survive. I felt insecure and unprepared for life as a single mom and didn’t really consider the possibility that I could change my story.”
“But I had a friend named Brenda who shouldered my story and my brokenness, and pushed me to attend college. Because of [her], I ended up attending nursing school and graduated second in my class,” Barber said. “She empowered me to become what I was already designed to do. My connection to the Restoration House is to really live out my passion of empowering other people to know their value, and to step into their purpose.”
Now a mother of eight, Barber understands the importance of having a faith that runs deep with honest conversations and relationships safe enough to be real. She believes that there is beauty even in the ugliest of circumstances, waiting to embrace those who are broken, imperfect and in need of a place to belong with open arms.
Barber said the Restoration House is now a ministry in itself, deemed the Poiema Movement in which “every individual is designed with value and created for purpose.” The word poiema means something made by God: his masterpiece.
“We are collectively trying to collaborate with the community so that together, we can change the community,” she said. “The program is really about allowing women to come in and find a place of peace and refuge for a 12-month period. They will go through a program that we put together — based on a model program out of Oklahoma called Branch 15 — which has really put us in a position to develop a transitional living program that empowers women to change their story, and then transition to independent, sustainable living.”
The Restoration House will be run under Barber’s leadership with the assistance of three staff members. The program, which also seeks extra support from volunteers whom do not have to be members of LifePoint, is currently being funded by donations from the church community.
“We just have a community of people that are behind the project,” Barber said. “We’re not forcing faith on anyone but the motivation behind what we’re doing is the belief that Jesus said to love your neighbor. This is our opportunity to really demonstrate what we believe and not just to preach it.”
Akilah Williams of Waldorf is one of the “angels in disguise” who will be volunteering as a mentor at the Restoration House. Williams said she was amazed to see so many community members come together and celebrate for a good cause.
“These women are going to come here and have a renewed mind. They’re going to have sisterhood, mentors and a pastor here that’s going to be able to pray for them. I think it’s going to be an amazing experience for them and us as well,” Williams said. “The reason why this is so strong in my heart is because I recently just retired from the military after 20 years.”
“However, I was abandoned with two little kids in another country. To start from that process and get to where I’m at now, it was nobody but God and women in my life that helped me get through it,” Williams said. “Being broken to restored has a major impact on my heart. I want these women to know that they are loved, that we’re praying and rooting for them. If we made it, they can make it as well. These women are just like me.”
M.A.K. Remodeling Services, led by president Rob Talkington, installed kitchen cabinets and countertops free of charge.
His wife, Michelle, saw the completed work for the first time last Thursday during the grand opening.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Talkington said while taking a tour. “I’m very happy to see it all come together and know that it will help change people’s lives.”
For more information about the Restoration House including how to apply, go to PoiemaMovement.com.
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY