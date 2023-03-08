Charles County officials reiterated the importance of the long-planned Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project in a letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
The county commissioners on Tuesday approved the letter, which named the light rail project as the top transportation project for the county.
According to a presentation led by Jason Groth, deputy director of planning and growth management, the project would bring huge changes to the region. The proposed light rail service would take commuters to and from White Plains and the Branch Avenue Metro station in Suitland in Prince George’s County.
If completed, it could alleviate traffic congestion along the Route 301 and Route 5 split near Waldorf, long maligned by residents as the worst area for traffic gridlock in Charles.
Rapid transit could also be an economic driver by promoting economic development that could expand the tax base by $5 to $6 billion.
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit "is going to be a huge game changer because it’s going to alleviate traffic,” Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) said.
Patterson added that the project could also create a “reverse commute,” in which residents from neighboring Prince George’s County could commute south using the transit system to jobs and shopping opportunities in Charles County.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) was hopeful that the mass transit system will help build economic opportunities.
“I know there’s been a lot of discussions about how mass transit attracts economic development and I think that when it comes to commercial and industrial growth, if that’s one of the things that’s going to attract growth, I think I’m all for it,” Bowling said.
Bowling added that the conversation must tie into other conversations that the commissioners have had about infrastructure.
Talks about a potential start to construction for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project have intensified after the county was granted $5 million in federal funds from the fiscal 2022 budget bill.
Those funds activated a clause that requires the state to match the government’s $5 million infusion to facilitate the planning, design, engineering and environmental review process for the service.
The letter from the commissioners also included other major transportation projects such as improvements to Route 301 in the Waldorf area, pedestrian safety improvements at Route 301 and Smallwood Drive and Maryland 228 at Western Parkway, and improvements to roads in the Hughesville area.
The letter also included requests for the State Highway Administration for improvements on several state-owned highways including traffic control improvements on the Route 488 and Radio Station Road intersection and improvements to Charles Street, also known as Route 6.
Account procedures updated
Commissioners also unanimously approved updates to how their commissioner accounts can be used in an effort to avoid future instances of using commissioner accounts for personal spending.
The changes to the expense policy added language that further clarified that personal items including alcoholic beverages and expenses associated with a “spouse, family members, guests or friends” were not allowed.
The amendments also included a stipulation that if commissioners are required to pay back improper use of county accounts within 30 days or wages would be garnished to make up the difference.
The amendments were passed with a further alteration requested by Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) to clarify that commissioners will sign off once a month that charges are proper instead of the current language that would require commissioners to confirm that the charges are properly coded with the account system.
According to the proposed changes, county staff will prepare monthly reports for commissioners to sign off on.
The amendments were sought after it was revealed that Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) charged to the county an improper purchase of over $1,500 for a room for a family member at last summer’s Maryland Association of Counties summer conference in Ocean City.
Collins apologized for the error and stated he has made arrangements to pay the amount off in full, but only after the incident was brought to light last month by county staff and others.
Patterson said that he was hopeful that the changes would stop any future improper use of county credit accounts by commissioners, and stated that he did not believe it was a rampant problem.
“I think that the changes to the standard operating procedures are beneficial,” Patterson said, adding that the changes will not stop commissioners from conducting legitimate county business.