Lilly Appointed as director of emergency services

Michelle Lilly has been appointed director of the Department of Emergency Services. Lilly assumed this role on March 14, according to a a Charles County Government press release.
As director of the emergency services, Lilly oversees 9-1-1 Communications, Emergency Medical Services, Animal Control, Emergency Management, the Tactical Response Team, and False Alarm Reduction. She also serves as the liaison and coordinator between the department and local, county, state, federal and non-governmental agencies including the Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS Associations.
Lilly has 14 years of experience in emergency services. She joined Charles County Government in April 2009 as the chief of the Emergency Management Division and most recently served as the assistant director of Emergency Services. In the assistant director role, she supported the director of Emergency Services with managing the administration, operations, and financial functions of the department. This also included employee engagement, budget development, administration and management of Emergency Services programs, interagency liaison, and assistance in planning, organizing and directing the operation of Emergency Services. Prior to that, from 2005 to 2009, Lilly served as a manager and emergency planner with St. Mary’s County Department of Public Safety where she supervised Animal Control, Emergency Management and volunteer emergency services coordination.
“Michelle’s skillset to handle any major emergency has allowed her to step into this leadership role during a critical time, as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Administrator Mark Belton said in the press release.
“With my emergency background and experience, I look forward to supporting the residents of Charles County, the Volunteer Fire and EMS Community, and the Department of Emergency Services as we work together as a team to keep our community safe and prepared,” Lilly said in the release.
Lilly is certified through the International Association of Emergency Managers as a certified emergency manager, holds a Maryland Professional Emergency Management Program Certification issued by the Maryland Emergency Management Association, and holds certifications and trainings through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Lilly has a master of public health degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., and a bachelor of science degree in health sciences from Mountain State University, in Beckley, W.Va.