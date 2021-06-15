In the end, the Charles County Board of License Commissioners decided that a fifth license to sell booze was too much for Faulkner, an area of about 400 people near the Gov. Harry Nice-Sen. Henry Middleton Bridge.
On June 10, the board voted 3-1 to deny a license for Santosh Dhakal and Ritika Pandit, who wanted to open Faulkner Wine and Spirits on vacant land at 10830 Crain Highway.
During public comment, nine people spoke in opposition and three in favor.
"All of the people I've talked to are flabbergasted and appalled," said Rulx Rosemond, who said he lives 366 feet from where the new liquor store would be built.
"What are you saying to the younger generation" by opening another liquor store, asked Ronnie Copsey, who owns Glava Citgo on Crain Highway in Newburg.
Four of the nine who spoke against the application own liquor stores in the area.
The three who spoke in favor have business connections with Dhakal.
Michael Foster of White Plains said Dhakal is a "stand-up guy" and has high integrity and intelligence. "As far as him running a liquor store, the man could probably run the country. He's that smart," Foster said.
Terri Davis, a local realtor, said Dhakal is "a man of the utmost highest character, one of the best people I know."
Although there was some discussion about the required informational sign that Dhakal placed on the property next to one that notifies the public that a Circle K convenience store is coming to the area, the board decided the sign passed muster.
Representing Dhakal, attorney David J. Martinez said his client was not allowed to post the sign in the right of way along Route 301.
"Circle K is coming here regardless of what action this board takes," Martinez said. He noted that there is an open liquor license for the Fourth Election District. "We have over 80 off-sale liquor licenses in the county," he said. "Over one-third of them are closer to each other."
However, attorney Linda Carter — who was representing Drive-In Liquors, located at 10620 Crain Highway — noted that many of those liquor licenses were issued before the state legislature established quotas for the county. In addition, she said the populations of the other areas are "significantly higher" than Faulkner.
"You have the authority to issue a license, but it doesn't mean you're obligated to," she said.
"We've denied licenses for less," board member Matthew Darden said. "The community doesn't want it."
"It's not a benefit to the area," Chairman Guy N. Black said.
Board member Kathleen C. Quade said that Dhakal doesn't have the financing in place yet, which she called "a cart before the horse."
In her almost four years on the board, Quade said she hadn't seen "this many people show up at an alcohol license hearing."
Board member Frederick G. Scott cast the lone vote in favor of the application, but he questioned Dhakal's citizenship status. At least one of the applicants must be a U.S. citizen. It was noted that Pandit satisfies that requirement.
Onyx approved
In another matter, the board unanimously approved a liquor license for Robert Gooden for Onyx Lounge, located at 3138 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Invictus Cigars hearing postponed
A show cause hearing regarding Invictus Cigars was postponed again after business owner Malcolm Hill said he came in contact with someone with COVID-19.
The board postponed the hearing last month when Hill said his attorney had dropped him.
Black said the board would proceed with the show cause hearing at a later date. It is currently unknown if the board will meet July 8 due to a quorum issue.
Alcohol deliveries to continue
The board also decided unanimously to continue allowing those with liquor licenses to deliver alcohol until Dec. 31, in accord with actions by the General Assembly's House Bill 12 and guidance from the Charles County commissioners. The liquor board also voted to allow businesses to continue serving alcohol outdoors.