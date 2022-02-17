A bill that would allow the local liquor board to hold licenses for a year has received an amendment after a consensus vote by Charles County commissioners.
The bill, known as House Bill 1116, would allow the Charles County Board of License Commissioners to temporarily hold onto a license for a new qualified license owner to apply. It was presented as apart of an eight-bill package of bills accepted by the Charles legislative delegation last month.
Ahead of a hearing in Annapolis on Feb. 21, the liquor board requested two amendments be made to the bill text during a meeting on Feb. 10.
One of those amendments would allow a new license to be issued to a qualifying applicant in the same district as long as the district has fewer than 6,750 residents.
“We were trying to protect the small rural community from losing a viable location for sales of product, even if some of that product might be alcohol,” Kathleen Quade, liquor board member, said during the Feb. 10 meeting.
According to Danielle Mitchell, assistant county attorney, the amendment was made to ensure that rural areas that rely on liquor stores for some basic groceries would still have those stores even if the license was relinquished or forfeited.
“It [the license] doesn’t have to be for a particular location. It can be for any other area in the district,” Mitchell told the county commissioners on Tuesday.
A new licensee would have to meet all requirements set out by that license in order to take possession.
The text was also amended that if the license is not reissued within a year it would be considered extinguished and quota limitations would apply before the issuance any future license.
The commissioners also consented to provide formal support for House Bill 1114, cross filed as Senate Bill 741, which would create a definition of blighted property in the county and impose a 12.5% tax rate on such properties.
The bill is being sponsored on the House side by new Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles), the Charles County delegation president.
The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the House Ways and Means Committee on March 1.
The Senate version of the bill is being overseen by Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D–Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s). SB 741 will appear before the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee on March 8.
Jackson also oversees Senate Bill 160, which would allow hunting on Sundays during open season periods on migratory game birds.