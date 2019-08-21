A jumbo winner’s check totaling $1,502,450 is proudly displayed in the center entrance of Fred’s Outdoor Sports in Waldorf where a group of four local men are still celebrating their third place win at this year’s record-breaking White Marlin Open, the world’s largest annual billfish tournament, held earlier this month near Sunset Marina in Ocean City.
Brothers Mike and Matt Wagner of La Plata, along with Welcome residents Steve Johnson and Joe Herbert, were the four anglers aboard “Backlash,” a 56 Custom Perdue sport fishing boat, on that fateful day of Aug. 6 when Mike Wagner caught a 73.5-pound white marlin around 2:30 p.m., nearly an hour before fishing lines had to be out of the water.
“I was standing beside the mate when he hooked the fish and then he handed me the pole, and I reeled it in. The fish went a little crazy. He put on quite a show,” Mike Wagner told the Maryland Independent on Friday during a group interview at the Waldorf store. “We had a couple of bites early that morning but the fish didn’t hit until about 2:30 that afternoon. We really didn’t know what we [caught] until we went and weighed it in. But we knew it was long enough to make the requirements.”
Competitors were not allowed to begin fishing until 8:30 a.m., according to Johnson, and had to fish within a 100-mile radius from the marina. It took two-and-a-half hours for the guys to travel about 80 miles out into the unknown deep waters.
The calm currents not only made competing relatively easy, but also acted as a metaphor regarding the four anglers’ overall outlook about participating in their first professional tournament of such magnitude.
“It was a beautiful and quiet, calm day. We all had fun and everybody was in good spirits,” said Mike Wagner. “There was a lot of boats out there, like 403, from all over the world. Not just from Maryland but from Florida and wherever else you could think of, to fish at this tournament. There are professional teams out there that gel well together because all they do is fishing tournaments.”
One may chuckle at the thought of four men not knowing what to expect upon competing for the first time on a small boat named “Backlash.” Or, perhaps the fact that they assembled as a team just one week prior to the tournament.
“This was our first year fishing all together. It came together pretty much at the last minute,” Mike Wagner said. “Within like a week, we got a boat slip and somebody just happened to cancel while I was on the phone [with the folks] at Sunset Marina. Even to find a place to stay in Ocean City last minute was a tough one. It’s a lot of work logistically.”
“That’s the story of it all,” Steve Johnson emphasized. “How we all got it together at the last minute and made it happen, which was pretty awesome. We were involved but the captain and mates did most of the [dirty work].”
But they had no idea that their efforts, and $32,000 investment in a Calcutta series of fishing reels, would result in a $1.5 million dollar jackpot. Mike Wagner eventually had to take a lie detector test upon receiving confirmation by phone from a tournament representative.
“White marlin is a pretty hard fish to catch,” Mike Wagner said, noting that he caught a few marlins in the past. “Just the way it bites — they’re kind of hard to hook and they jump out of the water a lot. They’ll spit the hook out and they’re fast, so it’s hard to keep the line real tight on them.”
Fortunately, the men have already reeled in nearly 20 years of friendship thanks to a shared passion for hunting and fishing, something which they believe contributed to their big win.
“We’ve been hunting and fishing for as long as we’ve been friends, really all of our lives. But we’ve just never fished this tournament together,” Johnson said. “We didn’t know how much the fish weighed or what anybody else had. We took it to the scales and then that’s when it became real.”
“We knew we were in second place on Tuesday [Aug. 6] when we caught the fish. But there were still three more days of fishing left and boats weighing fish every day,” Johnson continued. “On Friday night, they weighed like 15 white marlin including one that was the same weight as ours, so we had a tiebreaker to keep third place. We didn’t know we actually won third place until 10 p.m. Friday night.”
More than 400 boats competed in the tournament with an estimated $6.19 million worth of prize money and 1,521 total billfish caught including a blue marlin, tuna, dolphin and shark. According to the White Marlin Open’s website, the other two tournament leaders that won first and second place in the white marlin category were Ocean City native Tommy Hinkle and angler Nathan Walker from Virginia Beach, respectively.
On Aug. 9, the final day of the tournament, the Backlash rode through a rainbow on the way back to the marina.
“I don’t know if that was a sign or not,” Mike Wagner said, “but it was pretty cool.”
“We’re going again next year,” said Matt Wagner.
For Mike Wagner, he said good luck was the bait used to help Backlash catch a 73.5-pound monster. Winning $1.5 million put everything into perspective as his team kept their eyes on the prize, taking the old saying “fish out of water” to new heights.
“It happened so quick. I really didn’t think it was that big of a fish at first. But he put up a good fight and kept jumping in the boat and back out. It was exciting and a relief to finally have it on the boat,” Mike Wagner said. “It almost doesn’t feel real. We were having fun I think we did very good for our first time fishing all together. Luck was definitely on our side.”
