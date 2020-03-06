House Majority Leader Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md. 5th) and Congressman Anthony G. Brown (D-Md. 4th) gathered officials from Prince George's, Charles, Calvert, St. Mary's and Anne Arundel counties Thursday afternoon in Largo for a roundtable conversation to discuss preparations and coordinate responses to a possible pandemic of novel coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19.
“It is critical that we have a comprehensive and unified response,” Hoyer said in a news release following the roundtable. “Congressman Brown and I will continue to work with our colleagues at the local, state and federal levels to ensure Maryland is ready to respond to the coronavirus.”
Later that evening, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, occurring in Montgomery County, and declared a state of emergency, according to a press release form the governor's office.
“In order to further mobilize all available state resources in response to this threat to public health, I have issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Maryland,” Hogan was quoted as saying in the release. “With this declaration, I am officially authorizing and directing the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”
COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan Province, China, late last year, but since then, cases have been identified in a growing number of locations across the globe, including the United States. It is in the same family of viruses as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, both of which have caused outbreaks in the past.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Friday, there were 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 10 deaths attributed to the virus across 19 states.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is typically spread through the air via water droplets, for example by coughing or sneezing, but can also be transmitted via surfaces contaminated with the virus.
Symptoms typically manifest two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing difficulties. Symptoms range from mild to severe, and seniors and individuals with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, appear to be at greater risk of serious illness, according to the CDC.
The CDC stated on its website that, “... current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the risk assessment will be updated as needed.”
Dr. Ernest Carter, Prince George's County's public health officer, said no positive cases have been found in the county, but preparations have begun in the event that changes.
“Myself and my staff of experts, we are having daily briefings so that we can be sure, almost up to the hour, that we understand what is going on in respect to the state and the CDC around coronavirus. We are closely monitoring information, our preparedness, what's going on with prevention, response updates, everything,” Carter said. “Understand that coronavirus is new to all of us; we don't know a lot about this virus, it is rapidly evolving, and we rely on the experts to give us more and more information every day.”
Carter urged everyone to take the same sort of preventative measures they should take to avoid any virus.
“You've got to wash your hands. I see everyone is bumping elbows — that's good. Make sure you clean your surfaces. If you're sick, you should stay at home,” Carter said. “This virus is aggressive with elderly people, so you have to be hyperaware of people who are elderly or immune compromised, and if you're sick, you have to stay away.”
Dr. Suzan Lowry, Charles County health officer, echoed Carter and said that the risk to the average Marylander remains low. “Right now, you are more likely to get the flu than COVID-19,” Lowery said.
Lowry urged people to stay informed.
“However, stay informed with reliable sources, such as the two websites that are provided by the CDC and also the one provided by the [Maryland] Department of Health in Baltimore,” Lowry said. “These are the best sources to stave off panic.”
Lowry also urged people not to rush out and buy masks.
“Those regular masks are not going to protect you from COVID-19,” Lowry said. “Because all these routine masks have been purchased, the health department is having problems getting masks our dentists and other health care providers would use.”
Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis said the county has been holding meetings with all departments to formulate a plan for dealing with a possible pandemic.
“Our leadership in the county is making sure that we have a plan for how we're going to work if we can't work in the same place. If we've got to send people home, that's what we're going to do,” Willis said.
Kasey Memphis of the St. Mary's County Health Department said the department has been working with the Department of Aging and the Department of Social Services to ensure that a plan is in place to provide for the county's vulnerable elderly population and has set up a 24-hour hotline for health care providers to contact the department if they fear a patient may have contracted COVID-19.
“As a local health department, we have a lot going on regularly,” Memphis said. “We're responding to the regular flu season, and it is difficult to free up resources and staff to respond to something like this when we don't necessarily have the baseline funds available that we need.”
Ronnie Gill, director of the Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management, said all agencies need to plan for possible significant reductions in their staff.
“You need to be able to look deep and hard, and say, 'I'm down 25% of my workforce, this is what we're not going to be able to do.' 'I'm down 50% of my workforce, this is what I'm not able to do' and have that honest conversation,” Gill said.
Dr. Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said that worldwide, there have been over 93,000 cases of COVID-19, leading to more than 3,000 deaths.
“Number one — this is real, so let's not pretend that this is not. This is real. Number two — how bad is this going to get? It's to be determined. We are data-driven. Public health is a data-driven science. We need to be able to understand what the patterns are at this point in time,” Lushniak said. “Third question we get asked is how long is this going to last? … In my whole public health history, and in our generation, we've never been here before. We have to go back to 1918 and the Spanish flu to really look at a bad pandemic. How bad this one is going to be is unclear.”
Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, noted that CSM does not have a residential student population, and that its campuses see a lot of outside foot traffic.
“We've elevated our sanitation, we're monitoring student trips, we're watching postseason athletic competitions,” Murphy said. “We are prepared to take about 75% of our credit programs online in one fell swoop if necessary.”
Meloyde Batten-Micken, director of public safety and emergency management for Prince George's Community College, said they are looking at plans for online programs, “but being sensitive to the folks who may not have the technology at home to do that.”
Kimberly Hill, superintendent of Charles County Public Schools, said the school system has been in contact with parents, students and staff about plans to avert panic.
Hill said the school system has also been doing extra cleaning in schools, providing extra time in the school day for student cleanliness, monitoring absenteeism and loosening absentee policies for students and staff, so no one will feel pressured to come to school while sick.
“We hope that we don't have to close schools, but if we do, we're going to be planning for instruction … and planning for children who rely on us for meals. We already do that in the summertime, so we're looking at setting up those sort of feeding sites in case of a long-term closure where we would be able to provide our community with a place they could come and pick up meals.”
Gwendolyn Mason chief of the division of special education and student services for Prince George's County Public Schools, said PGCPS also has plans in place in the event of school closures and provides information on COVID-19 on its website.
Mary Lou McDonough, director of the Prince George's Department of Corrections, said the prison population is particularly vulnerable to a possible outbreak, due to having a large number of people in close quarters.
“A jail is pretty much a cruise ship without any amenities or views,” McDonough quipped.
She said school closures would be a difficult challenge for jail security.
“If the schools close, I know I'm going to lose 40% of my staff, because they're going to have to stay home with their children, and what does that mean for the jail?” McDonough said.
Hoyer acknowledged the difficulties that would occur with the mass closure of schools.
“If the schools shut down, childcare will be an extraordinary challenge,” Hoyer said. “We've been discussing so many problems that you would not normally just respond to as a health problem. It's a very practical problem for employees, for businesses, for young people.”