Local volunteer dies in early morning crash

A Southern Maryland man who was a professional firefighter in Baltimore City and volunteered with companies close to his home was killed early Friday morning in a motor vehicle collision, fire company officials reported.
Marcus S. Paxton, 37, was believed to have died in a fiery crash on Brandywine Road in southern Prince George’s County. The Prince George’s County Police Department, whose Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, has positively identified the driver of one of the vehicles as Tammy Linkous, 52, of Harwood. Linkous, who was traveling southbound in her vehicle, and the driver of a northbound Honda, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Linkous’ vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Paxton is believed to have been the operator of the Honda. However, PGPD had still not released the identity as of Monday.
“Investigators are working to positively identify the driver whose Honda became engulfed in flames after the crash,” a PGPD press release stated.
Officials from the Baltimore City Fire Department and Calvert Advanced Life Support posted tributes to Paxton Friday, just hours after the crash occurred.
“We are incredibly saddened,” Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles R. Ford stated. “He will be greatly missed, and we will continue to pray for his family during this difficult time.”
“He will be greatly missed by all,” CALS Chief Chris Shannon stated. “Marcus always had a smile and was willing to do anything to help out our organization and its members.”
Email inquiries to both BCFD and CALS had not been returned at press time.
According to court records, Paxton resided in Mechanicsville.
In addition to CALS, Paxton was a member of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.
He also held a part-time job with the Charles County Department of Emergency Services. A department Facebook post noted Paxton worked in the emergency medical technician division and “was a valued part of our DES family.”
On Monday, St. Mary’s County Commissioners’ President Randy Guy (R) announced that both the state and county flags would be immediately lowered to half-staff in Paxton’s memory.
“We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Paxton and recognize his deep loss to our community,” Guy stated in a press release.
