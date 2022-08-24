A former engineer with the department of defense is seeking a fourth term on the Charles County Board of Education.
Current board chair Michael “Mike” Lukas, 60, of La Plata registered on April 14 and won one of two nominations for the newly created at-large seat on the school board.
Lukas said he decided to run again to give an experienced voice on the board to deal with issues such as implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future state education reform plan and to give opportunity to families.
“I didn’t have a lot of opportunity growing up and the Blueprint really provides a lot of opportunity for kids,” Lukas said.
Lukas said that some of his major accomplishments included the board’s efforts to work collaboratively on a series of issues such as working with commissioners on funding and offering college classes to students.
“I’m proud of making these things happen with my other board members and the leadership of the superintendent,” Lukas said.
He said that if elected he would work to ensure that more resources were available for both kids struggling from learning loss brought on by the pandemic and providing for more mental health supports for students to combat more serious behavioral issues in the school system.
Lukas also pledged to continue to guide implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and continue work toward offering more career technical education for students.
He said voters should choose him for his decades of public service to the county and work with various groups around Charles outside of his work on the school board.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people and a lot of families and I want to be their voice on the board of education,” Lukas said.
During the November general election, Lukas will compete against Letonya Smalls for the lone at-large seat on the board.
Selections for the other board posts will be made on a district-by-district basis based on changes made by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021.