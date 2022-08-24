Mike Lukas

Mike Lukas is the current Charles County Board of Education chairperson.

A former engineer with the department of defense is seeking a fourth term on the Charles County Board of Education.

Current board chair Michael “Mike” Lukas, 60, of La Plata registered on April 14 and won one of two nominations for the newly created at-large seat on the school board.

