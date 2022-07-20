Current Charles County Board of Education chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas and current board member David Hancock lead their respective school board races after the Election Day count in the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial primary.
Early voting and election day counts from all precincts have reported, but at least 5,438 mail-in ballots received remain to be counted out of the 11,794 sent to voters.
Any mail-in ballot postmarked by July 19 will be accepted up to July 29, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Lukas leads the five-person bid for the at-large nomination with 35% and would be one of the two nominees on the November ballot if the results hold.
However, the race for the second nomination spot is tightly contested between Bernadette Smith with 19.1% of the vote, Letonya Smalls with 18.9% of the vote and Shawna Mayon Marks with 16.1% of the vote. Chino Walters trails the field with 10.1% of the vote.
In the district seat races, David Hancock earned 39% of the vote to lead the District 1 race.
“I am humble and beyond grateful, District 1 has always been my home and today we made a statement and sent a message loud and clear,” Hancock tweeted to supporters on Tuesday night.
Cindy Coulby with 20% of the vote, Calvin Eugene Montgomery Sr. with 14% of the vote and Zach Ball with 13% of the vote would be the four nominees on the November ballot if results hold. However, Samichie Thomas is currently on the outside looking in with 12% of the vote.
In District 2, Julie Brown is in front of the field with 24% of the vote with Brenda L. Thomas in second with 22% of the vote, Jason I. Henry in third with 20% of the vote and Jamila Smith in the fourth and final nominee spot with 19% of the vote. Olivia D. Rollamas with 12% of the vote would not advance if results stay as they are.
In District 3, Dottery Butler-Washington and Nicole M. Kreamer are at the top of the class with 27% and 26% of the vote respectively. Deron E. Tross with 16% and Richard Wallace with 14% are projected to round out the November ballot.
"I want to say thank you for supporting my campaign. To all the people who voted for me, thank you, and onto the November general election," Tross tweeted on Wednesday morning.
Andre Kinney with 8% of the vote and Bob Poore with 6% of the vote would be out if results hold firm.
All three candidates of the District 4 race between Andre R. Griggs Jr., Yonelle Moore Lee and Linda Warren will move on to the November election to vie for two spots.
This November's school board election will be much different compared to previous years due to changes approved by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021.
Residents will vote for two members from their commissioner district and one at-large member on the new-look board of education.