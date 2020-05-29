Make your voice heard in Maryland’s primary election

Tuesday, June 2, is Maryland’s primary election day, and eligible voters have a range of options, of how they choose to cast their ballots.
Many voters have already taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail. There is still time to do so. The U.S. Postal Service has sent mail-in ballots to all eligible Maryland voters. It is simple, safe and free to vote by mail — simply complete the ballot, sign the oath on the outside of the postage-paid envelope and put it back in the mail. All official ballots postmarked by June 2 will be counted.
For those who cannot vote by mail, each Charles County also has an in-person voting station located at Sacred Heart Friendship Hall, 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata that will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 as well as designated ballot drop-off locations that will remain open until 8 p.m. on June 2. Ballot drop off locations in Charles County are located at: Sacred Heart Friendship Hall, Charles County Public Library-Waldorf West, 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf and Charles County Board of Elections, 201 E. Charles St. in La Plata.