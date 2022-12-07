Conservation groups from around the county came together on Monday evening at the College of Southern Maryland to hear the latest updates on the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary.
“It was just amazing, there was so much energy in the room and so much goodwill. ... All of the amazing things that are happening at Mallows Bay is due to the hard work of the staff that worked there as well as all of the volunteers,” Eileen Abel, chair of the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, told Southern Maryland News.
The event served as the first in-person meeting of the sanctuary's advisory council.
The council was formed to provide advice and recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regarding the management of the nation’s 14th national marine sanctuary, which was designated in September 2019. The council has held quarterly virtual meetings since its first meeting in December 2020.
The sanctuary encompasses 18-square-miles of shoreline which includes the final resting place of over 200 sunken ships laid to rest after the end of World War I.
According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the shipwrecks are the remains of vessels that were designed to bolster the nation’s merchant fleet during the war.
After the war, the Western Marine & Salvage Company in Alexandria, Va., purchased some 169 ships and towed them to Mallows Bay to be burned and beached before salvage operations could begin.
However, the Great Depression canceled that project, and the ships are now a part of a kayak tour for local boaters.
Looking into the new year, plans are coming together to enhance the sanctuary’s standing and preserve Native American history in the area.
Mario Harley, vice chair of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, said that beginning next spring signs will be placed on trails in the park that talk about some of the resources in the area and how they were used by Native Americans.
The signs will have the names of various plants in the Piscataway language and serve to tell a bit of the tribal story, Harley said.
The Piscataway Conoy Tribe is also partnering with the University of Maryland to teach an indigenous history class starting next year.
“The intent is to give them a rounded perspective of the Piscataway experience that was once defined as disappeared, non-existent and that we’re thriving again today,” Harley said.
Sammy Orlando, superintendent of the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary, said the sanctuary is in the planning stages of establishing a welcome center in Indian Head.
While planning is still in the early phase, Orlando said he hopes the center will “fit into the fabric of the other community oriented venues that are down that area.”
There was also positive energy around the potential for a national-level designation through the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.
A bill to establish the national heritage area in this region passed the U.S. House of Representatives in July and awaits passage through the U.S. Senate.
Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area, told Southern Maryland News that passage would bring honor to the groups that helped shape the roots of the country.
“I work with people who have this amazing story to tell and I feel like they’re being honored,” Walker said.