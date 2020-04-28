Man allegedly attempted to set himself on fire

A 54-year-old man was transported for an emergency psychological evaluation after police say he poured gasoline on himself and attempted to strike a lighter, according to a news release from the La Plata Police Department.
According to the release, the LPD, Charles County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police responded to the La Plata Wawa on Crain Highway at approximately 6:42 p.m. on April 22 for a report of a possible overdose.
While on the scene, police observed an individual, apparently unrelated to the original call for service, pouring gasoline over himself at one of the gas pumps.
Police reportedly pulled the man away from the fuel pump and removed a lighter which he was allegedly attempting to strike.
The 54-year-old man was then transported to a local medical center for an emergency psychological evaluation, according to the release.
“Clearly these officers were difference makers in the life of a despondent individual, saving his life and possibly the lives of others,” La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner stated in the release. “We’ve noticed a recent uptick in calls for people in mental health crisis.” According to the release, over the past two-weeks LPD officers have responded to several other individuals in a mental health crisis threatening to injure themselves with a firearm, knife or other means.
“Given the immediate danger of this situation, the officers did an excellent job gaining control of the individual so he could not harm himself or others,” Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) stated in the release. “It is fortunate the officers were nearby because clearly the individual was very despondent. Sadly, these types of calls have always been part of police work and now, more than ever, we need to make sure people know what resources are out there. We urge people to call the hotlines to seek the help as needed.”
"The COVID-19 pandemic concerns are weighing heavily on many in our community and nation," Schinner stated in the release. "As we move through this time together, all of Charles County’s law enforcement is available to help those in need.”
According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45% of adults (53% of women and 37% of men) say the pandemic has affected their mental health, and 19% say it has had a “major impact.”
The La Plata Police Department reminds community members that help is always a phone call away. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and Veterans Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and the Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If the crisis is an emergency, immediately call 911.