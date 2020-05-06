Man arrested for reckless endangerment in shooting incident

A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after a shooting incident that took place on April 29. According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Collins, shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to Holly Lane for the report of a man outside of a business with a gun. A few minutes later, the call updated that shots were being fired.
Two officers arrived on the scene and made contact with employees of the business, who advised they saw the suspect on video loading a long gun, shooting the gun, putting it back into a case and leaving the area on foot in the direction of Old Washington Road. They advised the suspect was a white male wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.
Employees stated that there were multiple individuals inside the business at the time the shots were fired and they were in fear for their lives. An officer located a suspect matching the description given in the area of Crain Highway, and contact was made with a business owner to observe surveillance footage and confirm the identity of the suspect.
The business owner said that when he arrived to the store he observed someone standing behind the building, so he made contact with the suspect who was carrying a long gun. The suspect allegedly showed the owner the gun and the owner told the suspect to leave, but the suspect returned later to buy food from the business and left again. Surveillance footage viewed by officers showed the suspect, a thin white male, behind the business at around 2:15 p.m. The suspect in the video did not match the one detained by officers, as he was wearing different clothes and had a long black gun with a gray rifle case.
In the surveillance footage, the suspect was observed taking the gun out of the gun box, looking at it and loading the magazines. The owner then makes contact with the suspect, speaks with him and goes back inside. The suspect put the gun down on an air conditioning unit, purchased food from the business and walks toward Old Washington Road at around 2:40 p.m.
Shortly after 3 p.m., officers responded to a business that sells weapons and were told by employees that a customer matching the suspect’s description was inside the store shortly before 1 p.m. The customer was identified as Joseph Michael Overmiller, 39, who provided his identification card and social security number while completing a firearms transaction record.
Overmiller allegedly purchased a Tippman Arms Company M4-22 Elite Rifle, a gray/orange Allen. Bonanza Fear Fit Case and 100 rounds of Remington .22-caliber ammunition. Overmiller left the store shortly before 2 p.m. and matched the description of the suspect in the surveillance footage from both businesses.
Behind Crain Highway, officers recovered a Tippman Arms Company M4-22 Elite gun box. In the same area of the gun box, two .22-caliber Remington shell casings and one .22-caliber Remington live round were found.
At Holly Lane, one .22-caliber Remington live round was found about 20 feet from the front door of the business. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Overmiller to the rear of the building at around 1:40 p.m. In the video, Overmiller allegedly walks into the tree line, out of view of the camera, carrying the rifle and returns minutes later.
Overmiller allegedly takes off on foot toward Old Washington Road carrying the rifle and case separately after doing something with the magazine. While Overmiller was in front of the business, employees stated they heard multiple shots fired. Due to the density of the grass, officers were unable to recover any shell casings.
At around 5 p.m., officers were traveling down Old Washington Road in the area of Oak Manor Drive when they observed a gray and orange rifle bag on the shoulder of the area in the tree line. Officers observed an individual matching Overmiller’s description crawling on the ground away from Old Washington Road.
Officers attempted to make contact with the individual and he began hiding behind a tree. He was then taken into custody and positively identified as Overmiller.
In Overmiller’s front right pocket, officers located eleven .22-caliber live rounds matching the shell casings and rounds recovered from the scene. In his front left pocket, officers recovered a receipt documenting the purchase of a rifle. The clothing Overmiller was wearing matched that from the surveillance footage.
Overmiller was transported to the Charles County Detention Center. While there, he allegedly stated, “I was out there shooting at the [business] and the [expletive] owner said I could.”
It is unknown which direction Overmiller was allegedly shooting in or what he was shooting at. The location of the recovered shell casings and bullets were about 50 to 100 feet from the roadways. There were apartments and multiple residential houses within a 250-foot radius of the area where the shooting took place.
Overmiller was released on his own recognizance on May 1, and his trial is scheduled for July 15.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy