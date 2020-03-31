Man charged for allegedly hosting large gathering

A Hughesville man was charged Friday with failure to comply with Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, on March 27 at 10:53 p.m., officers responded to the report of a large gathering of people at the 15000 block of Lukes Lane in Hughesville.
Upon arrival, officers reportedly observed a group of 60 people at a bonfire at the home of Shawn Myers, 41. Officers had responded to another another call to his house for the same offense almost a week earlier on March 22, according to the press release.
After the first occurrence, Myers was informed of the order and the crowd was dispersed. During the second occurrence, Myers allegedly “refused multiple requests to comply with the emergency order” and was subsequently charged with “Failure to Comply with Emergency Order Related to COVID-19,” according to the press release. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was consulted before charges were made.
Anyone convicted of not complying with a governor’s emergency order may be subject to a $5,000 fine and/or up to one year of imprisonment.
