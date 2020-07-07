Man charged in two separate shooting incidents

A Fort Washington man was charged July 2 with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault and related charges stemming from incidents that occurred in December and June.
Court documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Feldman state that on Dec. 3, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, contact was made with a victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.
The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras nearby, and at 5:30 p.m., a suspect is seen arriving to the area in a Nissan Versa passenger car wearing a black and yellow jacket and jeans. At 5:49, three suspects are seen loitering in a breezeway.
The shooting suspect, Brian Jermaine Flemming, 33, was identified by officers on tape. The victim is seen walking toward the breezeway and attempting to walk by the group. He abruptly turned around and began walking across the parking lot.
Flemming is allegedly seen brandishing a firearm from his pants pocket and firing one round that hit the victim in the shoulder. Flemming allegedly told the victim to “be cautious,” and saying the victim “is lucky I let you live.”
Flemming was identified on Dec. 5 by his vehicle and surveillance footage. Previous arrest photographs confirmed his identity.
On June 23, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for a reported shooting. Once on scene, two shooting victims were located, one by the security booth entrance of Gallery Place and one in front of an apartment.
The first victim was found to have been shot twice and the second was found to have been shot once in the leg. Both were flown to a hospital in Prince George’s County for treatment.
The second victim alleged he was outside on the sidewalk when he heard a confrontation between two people in the area, which led to the shooting. The first victim said he got in an argument with a black male, nicknamed “Speedy,” over a bottle of liquor. “Speedy” then allegedly struck the victim on the back of his head with his fist.
As the first victim turned around, “Speedy” allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several shots toward him, striking him. “Speedy” was described as a black male around age 30 with dark hair, wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans.
Before and after the shooting, several witnesses who were on scene of the shooting were found to have been on Ell Lane through surveillance video. Several witnesses stated that “Speedy” was found to be the nickname of Flemming.
Flemming is a known associate of several witnesses who were on scene. Five minutes after the call was placed for the shooting, a black passenger car was seen driving back on Ell Lane at a high rate of speed. The vehicle’s owner was found to be a female associate of Flemming.
Flemming was previously seen operating the same vehicle in another shooting. The driver of the vehicle matched the previous description witnesses and victims gave officers of Flemming when surveillance video was reviewed.
Flemming allegedly stayed in the area for a short time before leaving in the same vehicle. Flemming is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Bringley at (301) 609-6499 or Det. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy