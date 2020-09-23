A Springfield, Va., man was indicted in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 14 on charges including multiple counts of solicitation to commit a crime, solicitation to intimidate a juror and obstruction of justice, while already being held on separate crimes.
In August, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received information about an inmate at the county detention center allegedly trying to solicit someone to murder two people. Daniel Jonathan Felts, 37, allegedly reached out to someone and offered to pay that person to kill his ex-wife and her young daughter before his trial date while being detained.
Detectives from the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated further and presented their findings to the state’s attorney’s office. A grand jury issued an indictment last week charging Felts with solicitation to commit murder.
Felts was being held without bond in the detention center for previous charges regarding sexual abuse of a minor in 2019. According to sheriff’s office Deputy M. Kelly’s statement of charges, on Sept. 4, 2019, an 11-year-old victim and her mother reported to the sheriff’s office in La Plata to tell officers Felts had sexually assaulted her over an extended period of time while living in Indian Head.
On Sept. 6, 2019, the girl was brought to the Center for Children in La Plata to be interviewed by a social worker. During the interview, the victim allegedly revealed that Felts made her take off her clothing and sexually abused her.
The victim alleged she would tell Felts to stop, then he would encourage her to continue complying. The victim said the sexual acts had been happening for the past three to four years, beginning when the victim was 7 or 8 years old, according to court documents.
On Oct. 4, 2019, Felts came to meet the victim and her mother in Waldorf Market Place, where detectives arrested him in the parking lot. Felts was transported to the criminal investigations division to be interviewed.
Felts was read his Miranda warning and right to presentment, acknowledged the rights and agreed to speak, according to court documents. Felts allegedly admitted to detectives that he engaged in sexual contact with the victim on at least three separate occasions.
Felts admitted all of the sexual acts occurred at an apartment in Indian Head, according to the documents. The victim would have been 7 or 8 at the time the sex acts began and the acts stretched for a period exceeding 90 days beginning in 2015.
Felts would have been 32 or 33 years old at the time of the assaults. Felts continues to be held without bond at the county detention center.
In addition to the solicitation to commit a crime charges, Felts is charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography, multiple counts of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense and sexual abuse of a minor.
Felts has upcoming trials for the rape and sexual offense charges on Dec. 7, on Jan. 25, 2021 for solicitation to commit a crime charges and Feb. 3, 2021, for the child pornography charges.
