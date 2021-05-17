Two sheriff's deputies were injured and a man was dead following a shootout Monday afternoon, May 17, in Waldorf.
Officers from multiple agencies responded to a barricade situation in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf after a call came in from a family member around 3:30 p.m.
Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson reported that the officers were transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious but apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
"Our officers did return gunfire," Richardson said in a text message. "However, it's unclear whether or not any of those rounds struck the [male] subject."
When officers entered the split foyer home, they were walking up some steps when a man came out of his room and opened fire, Richardson said. Two officers were struck multiple times, she said, but were able to leave the building.
The male gunshot victim was found dead with a gun and an extended magazine by his side. The information was obtained through use of a drone that police used to gain access to the building, Richardson said.
Richardson noted the gunshot victim had an active warrant and a family member wanted him out of the home. The victim had psychiatric issues, she said.
"This is still a fluid and active investigation," she added, noting the sheriff's office would not release any names of those involved in the incident at this point.