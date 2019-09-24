A man died Monday afternoon from the injuries he sustained after he became trapped beneath heavy construction machinery in a Waldorf neighborhood.
First responders were called to the 3100 block of Elsa Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a man caught beneath the machine, sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said. The man had become trapped under the machine's front axle and was suffering from serious injuries to his head and legs.
County EMS spokesman Bill Smith said the man, an employee of an asphalt company, had been working at the time of the accident. While they were able to extricate him from underneath the machinery using a hydraulic lift, Smith said the man died while awaiting transport from a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to an area trauma center.
Richardson identified the victim Tuesday as a 60-year-old La Plata man. His next of kin had not been notified as of press time.
Richardson said Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.