A Springfield, Va., man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree rape, possession of child pornography and two counts of solicitation to commit murder.
Daniel Jonathan Felts, 38, was handed the sentence on Friday by Charles County Circuit Judge William R. Greer Jr.
Felts will serve two life sentences, one for second-degree rape and another for solicitation to commit murder, as life sentences for both counts are served concurrently, according to the release from the State’s Attorney for Charles County.
Felts pleaded guilty on April 21 to sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile victim multiple times between 2016 and 2019 at an address on Blair Road in Indian Head.
According to an interview conducted by a social worker at the Center for Children in La Plata, the victim, who was 11 years old at the time, stated that the assaults began when she was 7 or 8 years old.
During the course of the investigation, officers found various images of child pornography on Felts' cell phone.
Felts was charged with possession of the images in 2019, and received 10 years in prison on Friday.
In August 2020, detectives were tipped off of solicitation plot by an inmate at the Charles County Detention Center.
An investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that Felts offered to pay an individual to kill the juvenile victim and the victim’s mother before his trial date.
The plot was foiled before any harm came to either the victim or mother, and Felts was charged in September last year with the murder for hire plot.
The prosecutor in the case asked for the maximum sentence in the case, calling Felts’ actions “heinous” and “horrific.”
The judge agreed with the prosecution, calling Felts an “ongoing danger to every member of society.”