The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on July 5 that injured one man, according to a press release on July 6.
At about 2:41 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to the 4100 block of Lancaster Circle in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, multiple suspects allegedly approached two men as they were walking in the parking lot of a recreation center and fired shots at them before fleeing the area.
One man was injured while the other was not struck by gunfire.
No other details are available at this time of reporting.
Detectives are pursuing leads in this case.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Wimberly at 301-609-3282, ext. 0457.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
