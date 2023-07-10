Crime scene
File photo

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on July 5 that injured one man, according to a press release on July 6.

At about 2:41 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to the 4100 block of Lancaster Circle in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.


  

